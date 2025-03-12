Australian Survivor: Here's Why Ben Was Forced to Leave the Show

Ben Bylett was a competitor on Australian Survivor: Brain vs. Brawn II who exited the show of his own accord.

Bylett was one of 24 contestants on the 2025 Australian season, which was filmed in Samoa. The season employs Survivor's 'Brain vs. Brawn' theme, which divides the competitors into teams according to their intellect or strength.

Why Ben Bylett Left Australian Survivor

Ben Bylett made it 25 days into Australian Survivor: Brain vs. Brawn II before choosing to depart the show.

Bylett was introduced as a stonemason from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland and initially joined the game as part of the Brawn team. However, following Episode 12, Bylett quit the game and departed the show without being voted out.

Bylett later opened up about his reasoning on his Instagram, revealing he suffered multiple injuries and illnesses.

The contestant admitted to the game being "bloody tough" and revealed he tore a calf muscle during one of the challenges:

"Playing 'Survivor' is bloody tough. I was mentally and physically exhausted... I tore my calf muscle in that epic water challenge when Myles aced all the goals. It wasn't shown much on the TV show but it was a tricky injury and something I had to battle through"

Bylett added that "consecutive rainy nights" on Brains Beach added to his physical problems:

"After moving to Brains Beach my main issue became, after sleeping in a puddle in a corner of the pig pen for a few consecutive rainy nights I got really sick."

The final straw came after the Hoop challenge, during which Bylett said he "re-tweaked [his] calf muscle" and started to realize "something was pretty wrong:"

"Long story short, after my wrestle with AJ in the Hoop challenge I re-tweaked my calf muscle, and I couldn't catch my breath for hours afterward. I realized something was actually pretty wrong with me."

Upon returning home, Bylett revealed he was treated for "severe pneumonia:"

"Unfortunately, for me, I was put on the next plane home and treated for what turned out to be pretty severe pneumonia. I've had a few months of recovery which I'm still working through now six months later."

Bylett recollected his demanding experience on the show, adding that he lost almost 30 pounds in three weeks and went into Australian Survivor with the Ross River virus:

"13 kilograms lost in 24 days, tore my calf muscle, lost half a tooth, came home with pneumonia, and to top it off it looks like I went on the show with Ross River fever as well. Survivor's no joke, it's a real challenge."

Following a very physically demanding set of injuries and illnesses, it's no surprise Bylett chose to depart Australian Survivor to prioritize his health.

Alongside Australian Survivor, the original Survivor is currently in the midst of its 48th season.

Australian Survivor: Brains vs Brawn II airs on 10Play in Australia.