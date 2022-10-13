DC's Arrowverse Reportedly Prevented Black Adam Movie From Including Major Hero

Black Adam is nearly here! The Dwayne Johnson-led superhero film promises to shake up the DC universe. Or, at least that’s what its star has claimed.

In the movie, Black Adam will butt heads with the Justice Society of America, or JSA, one of DC’s oldest superhero teams and often depicted as a precursor to the Justice League.

On the roster are Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. The studio seems to have capped the JSA at four members, but they all pack quite a punch in terms of their abilities. Plus, it seems that another popular DC superhero from the Arrowverse television world nearly made the cut.

Stargirl Originally Set for Black Adam

DC

According to KC Walsh on Twitter, Black Adam originally had the character Stargirl as part of the film’s supporting cast. Allegedly, Stargirl ended up being cut because of her Arrowverse-connected solo series, which started airing on The CW in 2020 and starring Brec Bassinger. It’s very likely that Black Adam didn’t intend to use Bassinger herself, however.

This rumor is corroborated by a story from 2019 published by That Hashtag Show (via Screenrant) which claimed that Stargirl was indeed initially slated for the Black Adam movie.

DC's Arrowverse Limitations

It seems quite plausible that when the Black Adam‘s production couldn’t get access to the Arrowverse's Stargirl, the studio turned to another character.

That character being Cyclone, played by Quintessa Swindell. If this is actually the case, then some might say that this worked out for the better; Swindell is non-binary and their casting in a high-profile superhero movie is a win for representation, all while allowing for the introduction of aanother hero to the screen.

Since Black Adam isn’t out in theaters quite yet, it’s difficult to know if Warner Bros. and DC have any further plans in place for the Justice Society. Those involved with the film have previously said that the intent is to do several spin-offs from Adam, perhaps using the JSA heroes, but amid ongoing restructuring at WB, these plans could have easily been shelved.

DC’s Black Adam will land in theaters on Friday, October 21.