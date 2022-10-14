Black Adam Actor Teases Hawkgirl’s Future Debut In the DCEU (Exclusive)

It has been more than a decade in the making, but Black Adam is finally just around the corner. Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spent many years getting the film to the big screen so that Teth-Adam could make his theatrical debut. And it is not just all about Adam in this blockbuster, as he's alongside the iconic anti-hero is the Justice Society of America.

Black Adam's JSA looks a little different than that of the comics universe, including Doctor Fate (played by Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (played by Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (played by Quintessa Swindell). But absent from the team is comic book staple Hawkgirl.

The hero was "100% in [the film's] original JSA team," but was ultimately cut for unknown reasons. However, recent information from the film's premiere has hinted at bigger plans for the JSA hero.

A Future for Hawkgirl

According to Black Adam's Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge, there may be a bigger reason why Hawkgirl was cut from the film's Justice Society of America team.

Aldis was asked by The Direct's Russ Milheim about how things would have changed if the hero was in the film, to which the actor said it "would [have been] amazing, but her not being there is intentional." He teased they "have room to grow" and that "everything has a meaning and a purpose:"

The Direct: “It had previously been revealed that Hawkgirl was going to be in the movie. Because you two are usually a package deal in the comics, if she were to factor into this movie, how would that have changed things up?” Hodge: “Oh, I actually can’t speak to that, her factoring into the film story-wise, because… Yeah, I can’t speak to how it would factor into the film aside from the fact that it would still be awesome. It would be amazing, but her not being there is intentional. We have room to grow, so however we are allowed to go further and we can explore different avenues, hopefully that is one of the avenues that we do get to touch on. But everything has a meaning and a purpose."

And this isn't the only time Hodge has spoken up about the cut hero, telling The Hollywood Reporter at the film's premiere that the two characters he wants to see in the DCEU are "Mr. Terrific... and also Hawkgirl."

Star of Black Adam Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spoken about the character showing up before saying she was in an earlier version of the film, but her exclusion "opened up the door for another awesome opportunity for another actress to come in and crush the role of Cyclone:"

"Hawkgirl was 100% in our original JSA team. Sadly, it’s a complicated story I’ll share w the fans down the road. But it opened up the door for another awesome opportunity for another actress to come in and crush the role of Cyclone. I believe it all works out how it’s meant to"

When Hawkgirl Appear In the DCEU?

Who would have known that Black Adam would be the springboard for so many DC questions? Whether it's the potential return of Henry Cavill's Superman or the cut debut of a fan-favorite DC hero, there are lots of yarns to pull from Warner Bros. latest.

But on the Hawkgirl subject specifically, despite fans being disappointed she doesn't show up in the film, it seems that Aldis Hodge knows more than he is willing to reveal.

There seems to be some sort of plan for the hero. And as Hodge says, this whole strategy is "intentional" and leaves some "room to grow." So if a Black Adam 2 were to happen, it feels like a pretty sure bet that Hawkgirl would be a part of it.

Black Adam hits theaters worldwide on Friday, October 21.