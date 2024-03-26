Arohn Kee Now: Where Is Homicide New York Criminal Today? Angelique Stalling Kidnapper Breakdown

The case of Arohn Kee was among those featured in Netflix's Homicide: New York.

In Episode 5 of Homicide: New York, "East Harlem Serial Killer," the Netflix true-crime series turned the focus to Arohn Kee, a rapist who tormented the Manhattan neighborhood for seven years in the 1990s.

What Did Arohn Kee Do in Homicide: New York?

Arohn Kee

The case of Arohn Kee began in June 1998 after 18-year-old Rasheda Washington was raped and murdered in East Harlem just two months after another young girl fell victim to sexual assault in the same area.

It was here the New York Police Department (NYPD) found DNA evidence on Washington's body linking the perpetrator behind the two crimes along with two other Manhattan rapes in 1995 and 1996.

Further crimes connected to Kee include the rape and killing of 13-year-old schoolgirl Paola Illera in 1991 and the rape of 19-year-old Johalis Castro in the basement of her apartment building in 1997.

Kee burned the body of the latter to destroy the evidence and avoid recognition, but he was later identified using DNA discovered at the scene.

After his identification, the NYPD offered a $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Arohn Kee - who also went by Arohn Warford, using the surnames of both his parents.

While the investigation was ongoing, 15-year-old Angelique Stalling was kidnapped from her Brooklyn apartment and taken to Miami, Florida.

Persistent DNA testing on multiple unsolved rape and murder cases in East Harlem connected Arohn Kee to even more victims.

During her abduction, Kee confessed his crimes to Stalling, revealing his sexual urges drove him toward the crimes and killings. He was later arrested and Stalling was rescued and returned to New York in 1999.

Kee was found guilty by a jury on December 16, 2000, and by February 2001, he received three consecutive life sentences (409 years total). His crimes of conviction, as of 2024, are still listed as one murder in the first degree, one murder in the second degree, and two rapes in the first degree.

Kee is now 50 years old and living his life behind bars at Attica Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison located in western New York State.

Homicide: New York is streaming now on Netflix.

