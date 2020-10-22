Anthony Mackie Complains About 'Awful' Conditions for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Production

Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was well on its way to completing principle photography before pandemic-related shutdowns forced them to grind to a halt.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider picks up where certain story threads of Avengers: Endgame left off and sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson potentially pick up the mantle of Captain America (That is, if certain other parties don't stake claim to it instead.) Along for the ride is Bucky Barnes as portrayed by Sebastian Stan.

Fortunately, the series, along with various other MCU projects, is up and running again from a production standpoint as the shoot returns to Prague to complete their unfinished filming. However, shooting a series during a pandemic isn't all fun and games.

NEWS

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight (via ComicBook.com) series star Anthony Mackie details the added pressure of shooting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier during Covid-19:

"Everybody's very afraid of each other. The food is bad because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in Ziploc bags. Yeah, it's awful,. You're literally living in quarantine. It's not like the NBA bubble where they had a barbershop and friends to hang out with."

Mackie continues:

"No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there's some little Czech dude coming and poking you with a stick saying, 'You have to move. So it's rough."

WHAT THIS MEANS

It's certainly not an ideal scenario judging by Anthony Mackie's words. Until a vaccine is in widespread use however, these challenges are ones that any film shoot is going to have to endure.

Still, it's not all bad. The fact that they're able to film again is very encouraging, particularly after this past Summer where nothing Marvel related was filming and the news for upcoming projects was extremely minimal. Not a fun few months.

As mentioned above, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is not the only Marvel Studios production that's currently in production. Cameras on the third MCU Spider-Man film are about to start rolling, Thor: Love and Thunder begins in January, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been shooting scenes in San Francisco.

And that's not to mention the further development on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to begin filming soon.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to drop on Disney+ sometime in the first half of 2021.