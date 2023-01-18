Ant-Man 3 Reveals Surprising Scarlet Witch & Eternals Connections In New Trailer

The new trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania contains an interesting nod to Scarlet Witch, Eternals, and more.

The excitement for the third Ant-Man film is at an all-time high, thanks to the most recent teaser. The new footage showcased some amazing moments with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang, and even revealed to the world that Corey Stoll is MODOK.

Needless to say, it’s looking like Scott and his family are up against some of the biggest stakes they’ve ever faced.

But how exactly will the movie tie into the wider Multiverse Saga, besides Kang himself? Well, some newly spotted connections between Quantumania and other previous MCU projects were discovered, and they might hint at what’s to come.

Ant-Man Connects to Scarlet Witch, Eternals, & More

With the new trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania having arrived, fans had plenty of time to comb over every second for hidden connections.

One of the biggest to be discovered so far is a visual detail that relates back to the Scarlet Witch, Eternals, and Shang-Chi.

The connective moment in question is the scene where Scott Lang is under a massive contraption (which might be the underside of Chronopolis) with massive rotating metal rings. Looking closely at them, a mysterious pattern can be seen etched onto them.

Marvel Studios

This same circular imagery can be found throughout the Eternals and even subtly present on the side of their spaceship, the Domo.

Marvel Studios

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda is at Mount Wundagore, some familiar-looking patterns can be spotted behind her, carved into the walls of the ancient site dedicated to the Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Studios

There are three other key instances of these intriguing circles showing up: Kamala Khan’s bangles, He Who Remains’ visual presentation in Loki, and the Ten Rings themselves.

Marvel Studios

Clearly, the MCU has a fascination with circles in its Multiverse Saga, and there's a good chance this isn't a coincidence. Given that the Sacred Timeline itself was a circle, it's possible that these intersecting glyphs could be representative of multiple intersecting timelines or universes; i.e. the Multiverse.

As the Darkhold and Mount Wundagore also feature these patterns, and Wanda used these to access the Multiverse, there's a good chance that designs do indeed depict scripture relating to universes beyond Earth-616.

With Kang using this imagery again in Quantumania, particularly with his Time Chair in tow, it seems that the central theme of Phase 4, 5, and 6 has been staring fans in the face all along.

So, how does this relate to the new circular artifacts popping up across the MCU, such as Ms. Marvel's bangle and Shang-Chi's newfound Ten Rings?

Why Does a Circular Pattern Matter in the MCU?

Rumors have already been floating around stating that Kamala’s and Shang-Chi’s weapons of choice are connected to each other. Additionally, when it comes to importance, the two are basically equivalent to the Infinity Stones.

But what does it all mean?

Well, perhaps those weapons have far more Multiverse, time-traveling importance to them than fans ever realized. Maybe Kang needs them to pull off whatever his end goal might be.

As for their relation to the Eternals, there’s always the chance that Kang’s control, or expertise, over the many timelines themselves is directly related to the Celestials and other ancient concepts.

After all, if he could create and maintain a single Sacred Timeline, then he’s almost certainly tangled with a few Celestials here and there.

Hopefully, with this upcoming Ant-Man film, fans will get a better picture of all the pieces that’ll come together to make Avengers: The Kang Dynasty the MCU epic it’s going to be.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.