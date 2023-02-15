Music has always played an important role in MCU movies and shows, be it the rock songs used in Guardians of the Galaxy, or the chilling score underlaying Tony Stark's funeral in Avengers: Endgame.

However, song titles can often give away spoilers prematurely, given their descriptive titles and melodic tones.

Such seems to be the case with the newly revealed song titles for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the next MCU film to release in just a couple more days.

Ant-Man 3's Spoiler-y Song Titles

The song titles for the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania score have been officially released on Spotify, and with a few of them come some potential spoilers.

Standing out starkly is a song titled "Threnody for a Reformed Dick." A threnody is a song played as a memorial to someone who has passed, so this title implies that someone who was a dick before, but then reformed and changed, will die and be mourned.

Immediately, one may think of reformed criminal Scott Lang as being the one to possibly die, however, Scott was never a "dick," and in fact committed crimes specifically targeted at elitists who looked down on others, as revealed in the first Ant-Man movie. But this title does provide further evidence of something dark ahead for the hero.

Another interesting song title inclusion is "Hymenoptera," a reference to a term to describe insects more generally. While ants themselves (rather than the ant-themed heroes) have really only prominently appeared in the Heineken ad for the movie, the song title implies that despite the movie's unique setting, the Pyms' beloved ants may be making a return.

"Honey, I Shrunk the Energy Core," a reference to Disney's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, seems to be related to an already-confirmed plot point in the upcoming film. Kevin Feige revealed that Kang will be attempting to get a "device" of his — his time chair, most likely — back "online."

Marvel Studios

An image released of Kang working on what appears to be an energy core of sorts (while sitting in his time chair), combined with the new information revealed by this song title, indicates that some havoc will be wreaked by this energy core.

Finally, a stand-out title is "Sting Low, Sweet Variant." Interestingly, despite it being used in much rumor speculation, and despite the concept being prominent in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the word "variant" had thus far only been used in Loki. This song title marks the first time it has been used officially outside of the show.

Here is a complete list of the score's song titles, full of the puns and quick wit the Ant-Family is known for:

1. Theme from “Quantumania” (2:33)

2. We Should Be Dead (2:21)

3. What Is This Place? (1:48)

4. Skies of Axia (2:44)

5. The Hunter (4:24)

6. Fifty Shades of Kang (3:23)

7. Quantum Nexus (3:16)

8. The Conqueror (6:17)

9. Through the Storm (3:14)

10. Sting Operation (2:17)

11. Honey, I Shrunk the Energy Core (3:02)

12. Look Out For the Little Guy (2:11)

13. He’s Kang, He Saw, He Conquered (1:23)

14. Sting Low, Sweet Variant (3:41)

15. Like Father Like Daughter (1:09)

16. Kang Bang (3:19)

17. Alien Ant Harm (2:29)

18. Threnody for a Reformed Dick (2:21)

19. Lang vs. Kang (2:49)

20. Don’t Let Go (2:17)

21. Hymenoptera (2:32)

22. Holes – David Dastmalchian (0:44)

A Lot Learned from Song Titles

Beyond even what stood out on first glance, these song titles are very telling regarding potential plot points in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

For one, the family focus is quite clear given titles like "Honey, I Shrunk the Energy Core" and "Like Father Like Daughter."

For another, the movie's heavy focus on Kang is shown clearly, with five tracks referencing him directly, four of those by name.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer for answers, as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Friday, February 17.