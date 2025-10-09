Dedra's Fate In Andor Season 2 Finally Gets Revealed by Star

Dedra Meero star Denise Gough recently revealed the unfortunate fate of her Andor character after she is imprisoned at the end of Season 2. Gough played the 'by the book' ISB agent for both seasons of the acclaimed Star Wars series, doing everything she could to stay afloat in the high-stakes bureaucracy of the Empire; however, when it came down to it, all of Dedra's hard work was for naught as she ended up behind bars for knowing a bit too much about the Empire's evil plans.

During a recent appearance at Starfury Conventions in the U.K., Andor stars Denise Gough and Diego Luna broke down how they think Dedra Meero fared after the events of the much-celebrated streaming show.

Gough shared that she thinks Dedra would "unfortunately" quickly adapt to life in prison. Luna joked that she would "like the tube," referencing the contraption on the wall of every Imperial jail cell that delivers flavorless sustenance to inmates.

According to Gough, Dedra's change of surroundings would likely result in no internal reckoning. The Andor star believes Dedra has no regrets about her actions in the series, adjusting to her new reality, and "then be fine."

It is unclear whether Gough's Andor character will ever return to the franchise, but for all we know, she may have remained in prison up to and through the events of the Original Trilogy.

Andor Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. The second season of the hit Star Wars series follows Diego Luna's Cassian Andor as he officially joins the Rebellion for the first time. The show then recounts the five years leading up to Andor's eventual death during a mission to uncover the Death Star plans, as seen in Star Wars: Rogue One.

Luna and Gough star in the star-faring streaming series alongside Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Kyle Stoller, and Stellan Skarsgård.

What Happened to Dedra After Andor Season 2?

Lucasfilm

As far as fans know, Denise Gough's Dedra Meero is still rotting behind bars in the Star Wars universe.

The last glimpse audiences get of the character in the hit Star Wars thriller shows her acclimating to her new surroundings, settling into a sterile white jail cell (just like the ones Andor occupies during the oft-celebrated Narkina-5 arc in Season 1).

She represents an interesting quandary that exists in the Empire, where no matter what someone does, even if they follow the book down to the word, the system they are working within has no regard for the individual and will throw you to the curb when you are no longer deemed valuable to the greater cause.

One can assume that Dedra remains in that same Imperial jail cell for years to come, eventually dying due to the brutal prison conditions, or making it through the fall of the Rebellion and going free, or being tried as a war criminal after the Rebellion topples the Empire in Return of the Jedi.

Even though Dedra remains on the board, it is unlikely that she ever returns to the screen in a Star Wars project.

There are no plans for an Andor Season 3, and Dedra is meant to represent the dozens of nameless cogs that make up an overbearing regime like the Empire, meaning she likely will not get any great overarching story or moment of redemption.