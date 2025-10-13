Andor Star Officially Debunks a Dark Theory About Syril & Dedra

Andor actress Denise Gough recently addressed one popular fan theory regarding her character, Dedra Meero, and Kyle Soller's Syril Karn. Gough entirely debunked the rumor and confirmed what truly happened in a scene that was up for interpretation in Andor Season 2.

At a recent convention, Gough was asked about the death of Syril Karn in Andor Season 2, Episode 8. Particularly, a popular theory has circled the Star Wars fandom that, when Syril dove at Cassian while Cassian was aiming a blaster at Dedra, Syril tackled him in order to save Dedra.

Lucasfilm

However, Gough revealed that Syril's actions were not motivated by his feelings for Dedra. Yes, Dedra and Syril were in a relationship during Andor, but it was complicated to say the least. At that point in the story, according to Gough, Syril had no idea that Cassian was aiming a blaster at Dedra. She also revealed that, even if he had known, Syril wouldn't have cared.

Essentially, Syril's biggest concern and motivation was Cassian. He had obsessed over Cassian for so long that, when Cassian was present in front of him, Dedra wasn't even a thought in his head.

The theory that Syril jumped at Cassian to save Dedra was a bit of a dark one, as it was clear to viewers that Dedra (who received her own fitting end) cared very little for Syril's life, if at all. If he had sacrificed himself to save her when she didn't care about him essentially at all, that would have been an extremely dark sequence to witness.

However, what actually happened and the motivations of Syril are arguably just as dark. The fact that Syril was so obsessed with Cassian that it caused him to be killed is heavy, even if Syril was not an objectively "good" or moral character. His true motivation proved just how twisted Syril was, and how his obsession was more dangerous than anything else in his life, which is saying a lot considering what was going on around him regarding the Empire.

Andor Season 2 is available to stream on Disney+. The show was widely considered one of the greatest pieces of Star Wars content in history, earning 14 Emmy nominations and five wins.

Is Andor Really Over?

Andor's development went through a lot of changes over the years, with the plans for how many seasons the show would have switching multiple times. Especially considering how successful both seasons were, many could reasonably wonder whether Star Wars will ever continue it or not.

In short, no, there will not be any more seasons of Andor. The show is truly over, as it led all the way up to the events of Rogue One, which is the project that featured the death of Cassian Andor.

However, at one time, the series was planned to be a five-season epic that would flesh out the years leading up to Rogue One. Each season would have covered a one-year period. It was decided by Tony Gilroy that the show would best work with a second season that covered one year per block of episodes (with three episodes per block).

A lot of shows make plans early on, but then turn out to be extremely successful, which then leads to production companies or networks demanding that they be extended. That is not the case for Andor, though, which is definitely a good thing. As Gilroy has mentioned on multiple occasions, if the show had been dragged out across more seasons, it most likely would not have been nearly as effective. So, while Andor was a captivating series, it served its purpose and will not be brought back in the future.