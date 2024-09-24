Amanda Thirsk Now: What Happened to 'Very Royal Scandal' Subject After Series Events

Amanda Thirsk, the subject of A Very Royal Scandal, has lived quite the life even after her time in the eye of the crown.

Thirsk's story is the focus of a new Amazon Prime Video docuseries. The series follows Prince Andrew's former personal secretary as she becomes embroiled in one of the most dramatic moments in the history of the British Royal Family.

Thirsk is played by Joanna Scanlan (of Girl With a Pearl Earring fame), who joins Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson in the stacked cast.

What Happened to Amanda Thirsk in A Very Royal Scandal?

A Very Royal Scandal

A Very Royal Scandal documents the life and times of Amanda Thirsk, the personal secretary to Prince Andrew during his 2019 public sexual assault scandal.

Thirsk worked alongside the British royal in 2019 when allegations of sexual assault and a connection to noted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein surfaced.

As seen in the series, these claims came to a head when Prince Andrew was convinced to participate in an interview with BBC's Newsnight TV news magazine in which he was confronted on the subject.

While Prince Andrew was initially reluctant to oblige to the BBC's request, the royal was eventually coerced into it by primarily Thirsk, who he saw as a close confidant.

However, his appearance on the British broadcasting giant did not go as planned, and the public at large heavily criticized and ridiculed him.

This led to Thirsk's firing from her role as Andrew's personal secretary and her removal from the royal Family staff entirely.

She did not leave with nothing, though. After 15 years of working for the Duke of York, Thirsk received an undisclosed settlement for her departure, including a payment of tens of thousands of pounds (via Sky News).

As part of the agreement, Thirsk was able to sign on to continue her contract work as chief executive of Pitch@Palace Global Limited (PAGL), a privately owned charity operation created by Prince Andrew to help entrepreneurs worldwide.

Where Is Amanda Thirsk Now?

Since the dramatic events in A Very Royal Scandal, Amanda Thirsk has continued working in the public eye.

Following her exit from Prince Andrew's office, she would stay on at the British royals Pitch@Palace Global Limited company for several months before leaving sometime in late 2020.

Last fans heard she was a senior director at Chinese-owned online retail giant JD.com. It is unknown exactly how long she has been working for the e-commerce magnate, but it is assumed it has been since she finally severed ties with Prince Andrew's PAGL organization.

Sky News reported in February 2024 that the former aide was working with JD on potentially acquiring electronics retailer Currys.

Negotiations for the acquisition would go on for several weeks before JD walked away from the deal in March 2024 (per Reuters).

As far as fans know, Thrisk still works for JD.com and continues in her management role.

She still lives in the United Kingdom and has had minimal contact with the Royal Family since departing Prince Andrew's staff.

Those looking for even more Royal-focused can stream The Crown Season 6 (which centers on the Royal Family in the 1990s) on Netflix. A Very Royal Scandal is available on Amazon Prime Video.