Ahsoka Episode 8 is getting ever closer - here's how many episodes the Disney+ series is set to include in Season 1.

The length of Marvel and Star Wars' Disney+ series in terms of both runtime and episode count has become a hot topic with fans over recent years.

Many argue that some of the blockbuster shows haven't been long enough, leading to a debate over pacing issues.

How Many Episodes Does Ahsoka Have After Episode 7?

With the new release of Ahsoka Episode 7, the Disney+ series will soon come to a close. Ahsoka will premiere Episode 8 on Tuesday, October 3 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, with the release set to mark the Disney+ season finale. The Star Wars event show will conclude its eight-episode first season and, as of now, there has been no confirmation of a Season 2 renewal.

The eight-chapter episode count aligns with The Mandalorian but is slightly longer than Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars' next live-action show, Skeleton Crew, will similarly run for eight episodes in its debut season.

The only live-action Star Wars Disney+ series to run for more than eight episodes was Andor, which featured 12 episodes and will do once again in Season 2.

The full list of episode counts for Star Wars’ Disney+ series can be seen below:

The Mandalorian (Season 1) — 8 episodes

The Mandalorian (Season 2) — 8 episodes

The Book of Boba Fett — 7 episodes

Obi-Wan Kenobi — 6 episodes

Andor (Season 1) — 12 episodes

The Mandalorian (Season 3) — 8 episodes

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – 8 episodes

The Acolyte - 8 episodes

Andor (Season 2) - 12 episodes

What Will Happen in Ahsoka Episode 8?

As the Ahsoka season finale draws closer, many will be wondering exactly how the Jedi-led Disney+ series will conclude and what the fates of its characters will be.

For one, since Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn is expected to be the villain of Dave Filoni's climactic MandoVerse movie, viewers shouldn't expect his story to reach much of a conclusion here. Instead, Ahsoka may lay the groundwork to become a bigger threat in the main galaxy as he looks to rebuild the Empire.

Ezra Bridger will also likely make his way back to the main Star Wars galaxy to reunite with the rest of the Ghost crew, which could lead to an appearance from Zeb who made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3 but has so far been the only one of Rebels' surviving leads not to appear in Ahsoka.

Two of Ahsoka's most popular characters have been Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll and Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati, both of whom are mercenaries who have shown some wavering loyalty to Thrawn and his cause.

While the former probably won't be seen again due to Stevenson's passing earlier in the year, the latter may still have a bright future in the Star Wars galaxy. Many have speculated that Baylan Skoll may meet his demise in Ahsoka, setting the course for Shin Hati to return to the light and join the fight against Thrawn.

It's currently unclear whether Ahsoka will feature a post-credits scene as the only live-action Star Wars Disney+ series to feature on was The Mandalorian Season 2. But if one were to be included, it could be used to lay the groundwork for another season, the Filoni movie, or the MandoVerse's next show, Skeleton Crew.

The first six episodes of Ahsoka are streaming now on Disney+.