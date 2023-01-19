Disney+'s Ahsoka Gains Familiar Star Wars Director

According to a director’s Instagram bio, a familiar filmmaker has jumped aboard Lucasfilm’s upcoming series Star Wars Ahsoka.

The Rosario Dawson-led show will be the first time that Jedi Ahsoka Tano is the focus of her own solo project. While she first appeared in the 2008 animated Clone Wars, the character went on to get her live-action debut in The Mandalorian’s second season.

But now, the former Jedi is ready to take on the spotlight herself.

Ahsoka, which is set to debut at some point this year, will see Dawson return in a storyline that’ll also include some familiar faces from Star Wars: Rebels. This includes the return of Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, Chopper, and more.

Now, another recognizable face revealed her involvement with the highly anticipated show.

New Director Boards Ahsoka

According to director Steph Green’s Instagram bio, the filmmaker joined the ranks of Ahsoka, helming an unknown episode.

Under her name reads the following:

“Emmy and Oscar nominated filmmaker | WATCHMEN | AHSOKA | NEW BOY”

Green recently helmed The Book of Boba Fett’s second chapter, “The Tribes of Tatooine”.

According to the director's IMDB, she has also been involved in Watchmen, The Man in the High Castle, Luke Cage, Preacher, New Boy, and more.

Will Steph Green Have the Magic Touch for Ahsoka?

While much of The Book of Boba Fett isn’t renowned by the fans, at least the episode Green helmed, “The Tribes of Tatooine”, is fairly solid. It’s certainly not the face-plant in quality that some of its other installments are.

It’s also great that going into Ahsoka, she’ll have had experience both on bigger projects and within the Star Wars franchise as a whole.

The pressure this time around, however, might be a bit higher. Given the critical reception of Boba Fett’s solo outing, fans are on edge and expectations are high.

That’s not even factoring in how important the series, based on previous rumors, seems to be to Star Wars as a whole.

According to whispers, not only will it continue the story of Star Wars: Rebels, but it’ll introduce Thrawn as a big threat to the galaxy and an entirely new area of space.

Fingers crossed that Green is more than up for the challenge, and what she’s pulled off will be more than worth the wait.

Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ at some point this year.