Disney+’s Ahsoka Rumored to Include Alternate Ending for Revenge of the Sith

According to a new rumor, Ahsoka and Darth Vader will face off in an alternate take on the Revenge of the Sith ending in the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka.

Ahsoka, the upcoming Rosario Dawson-led live-action series, is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in late 2023 or early 2024, and will supposedly serve as a sequel to the hit animated show Star Wars: Rebels.

Not much has been seen or heard from the project, aside from a brief teaser that was shown to those in attendance at Star Wars Celebration 2022. The show will showcase "a completely new and unexplored area of the Star Wars universe," as Dawson's Ahsoka and Natasha Liu Bordizzo Sabine Wren search for Rebels Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Now, a new rumor seemingly pulled the curtain back further on the streaming series and a potential clash between Ahsoka and her final master in a familiar locale.

A Journey Back to Mustafar

According to a new report from Making Star Wars (MSW), Ahsoka will feature a battle between the titular Jedi and Darth Vader in a sequence that recreates the ending of Revenge the Sith.

The battle is rumored to play out just like the climactic action sequence from the 2005 film with Ahsoka in the place of Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

MSW's sources told the outlet Hayden Christensen (who was confirmed to appear in the series back in 2021) is undergoing training for the project, as he will be seen battling without his Vader mask and is said to be wearing an identical outfit to the one from the end of Revenge of the Sith.

This sequence will also reportedly feature a new younger actor playing Ahsoka, going against her former master in lightsaber combat.

Ahsoka's Mustafar Battle Fitting in the Timeline

Seeing this rumor will surely have some Star Wars fans scratching their heads, asking about a Revenge of the Sith-style battle between Vader/Anakin and Ahsoka.

There have been whispers about Ahsoka possibly using the Multiversal World Between Worlds, so this could very well be evidence of that. The timeline-jumping plane has only been seen on-screen in Star Wars: Rebels, so this would mark the first time that force was seen in live-action.

A "significant" battle between Ahsoka and Vader has already been teased for the series, so perhaps this is that very conflict. It is unknown just how involved Hayden Christensen is going to be in the streaming epic; however, it feels like this could be the main meat and potatoes of his appearance.

Ahsoka is currently in production with an expected release sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.