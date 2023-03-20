Star Wars Removed Ahsoka’s Boyfriend from Clone Wars' Final Season

Ashley Eckstein, the woman behind Ahsoka since her debut in the animated Clone Wars series back in 2008, recently spoke about how the former Jedi almost had a love interest in the show's seventh season.

When it comes to a love life, that particular part of Ahsoka's character has never truly been explored. The closest she came to exploring the concept was with Lux Bonteri in Season 3, a short-lived dynamic that didn't come anywhere close to giving the two any official label.

But just because the idea of a romantic partner hasn't fully come up doesn't mean there's not a part of Ahsoka that deals with those feelings.

It turns out that not only did the fan-favorite animated series almost give Ahsoka a boyfriend but deciding against it was a choice Eckstein favored.

Ahsoka Once Had a Boyfriend

Star Wars

While attending Emerald City Comic Con earlier this month, Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein talked about how The Clone Wars animated series almost gave her former Jedi a love interest.

Eckstein shared that, in Season 7 of the show, instead of the Martez sisters, "Ahsoka had a boyfriend... [named] Nyx Okami."

The actress, however, "wasn't super crazy about that," so she was "very glad they changed it:"

“I think they made everything that I recorded, because they did adjust it, but the episodes with Trace, and Rafa, and the Martez sisters, that was originally an arc with… Ahsoka had a boyfriend and his name was Nyx Okami. And so yeah, it was originally that arc, so we essentially just remade it, and they changed it to the Martez sisters, which I have to say, I was very glad they changed it to the Martez sisters, because Ahsoka didn’t have time for a boyfriend. I wasn’t super crazy about that.”

Previously, Clone Wars writer Dave Filoni revealed that Nyx Okami was meant to be a scoundrel character like Han Solo, who Ahsoka would have met in Coruscant's underworld.

Filoni also shared that the character was "also an attempt" to "have an Asian male lead in Clone Wars." The intention was also to show a different side of Ahsoka that fans hadn't seen yet, one where the weight of the world wasn't on her shoulders.

Funny enough, Filoni was always mindful of the intense relationship between Anakin and Padme, a burden he didn't want to put on Ahsoka.

Ahsoka's No Jedi... or Romantic

To be fair, it's completely understandable to have not chosen that path for Ahsoka.

However, it's impossible to tell if including a romantic story would have gone over well with fans. The storyline it ended up becoming, which included the two sisters, wasn't received very well by fans or critics—so maybe it could have been better.

Either way, at this point, it's hard to see the character getting a love story at any point.

The next time fans see Ahsoka Tano will be in her own solo series.

But she'll be far too busy dealing with new threats to the entire galaxy instead of falling head over heels for someone.

Rumors have it that she'll end up being pitted against the iconic Rebels villain Thrawn as they both uncover a never before seen part of space, which holds countless mysteries - many of them being dangerous. But, of course, she won't be alone either, as both Sabine and Ezra will be alongside her, both of whom will be debuting in live-action for the first time.

The Clone Wars is streaming on Disney+, while Ahsoka is set to land at some point later this year.