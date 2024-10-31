Why Agatha Killed Alice In 'Agatha All Along,' Answered

To the shock of the audience and Billy Kaplan, Agatha killed Alice in episode 5 of Agatha All Along, but did she do it on purpose?

Agatha hasn't ever hidden the fact that she's an unrepented murderer of witches from the other characters. Despite this, the coven they had formed to cross the Witches' Road were still shocked to see Agatha so ruthlessly suck the life and magic out of Alice Wu-Gulliver.

What made Alice's death even more tragic was that she was attempting to save Agatha, and as thanks, Alice had all the life and magic sucked out of her by the witch, leaving her a shriveled husk. But this finale made it abundantly clearer that Agatha did it to stave off the original Green Witch.

The Death of Alice Wu-Gulliver

In episode 5, "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power," in attempting to save Agatha, Alice had her magic and life sucked out of her by Harkness. It wasn't until Billy ended the trail that Agatha stopped by calling out the last name on the Ouija board: Nicolas Scratch.

Upon hearing the name, Agatha snapped out of her magical vampirism and heard her pleading son's desperate cry, "Mama! Stop!" She even managed to look guilty when Billy was inconsolable over Alice and what she had done.

In the two-part finale, it's clear that Agatha killed witches to help keep her son alive, but why did she continue this morbid practice after his death and even on the Witches' Road?

Agatha's Arrangement With Her Ex

Episode 9, "Follow Me My Friend / To Glory at the End," opened with Alice waking up to Death. Alice argued against her fate, saying it wasn't fair since her curse had only just been broken.

But after Death told her that, as a Protection Witch, she protected someone, Alice was satisfied enough to go with her.

Every episode of Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+.