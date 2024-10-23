Nick Cannon takes on a much more dramatic role as he leads the cast of Accused Season 2, Episode 3.

Accused is an anthology legal drama series that banners an all-star cast of actors who play different characters on trial in every episode.

"Marcus' Story" chronicles the downfall of a once-strong friendship after Marcus and his business partner's pending sale of an AI-powered facial recognition software goes sideways.

Accused Season 2, Episode 3 premiered on Fox on October 22.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Accused Season 2 Episode 3

Nick Cannon - Marcus

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon leads the cast as Marcus, a software developer who created a powerful AI facial recognition software with his best friend and business partner, Pete.

Marcus' road to becoming a billionaire is halted after a disgruntled employee points out that the software has a flaw that will eventually misidentify people of color.

He thinks that they need to come clean with the software's inaccuracy, especially after learning that an innocent Black man was already killed because of it.

However, his partner, Pete, does not think that it is a good idea. The pair eventually clash and it ends with Marcus pushing Pete into a railing of a stairwell, ultimately leading to the latter's death.

Cannon (who is the host of The Masked Singer Season 11) is also known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Up All Night, and The Killing Room.

Patrick J Adams - Pete

Patrick J Adams

Patrick J. Adams plays Pete, Marcus' business partner and best friend who tells him to pay the blackmailer his money so that the issue with the software will not be released to the public.

Pete's greedy nature angers Marcus, leading to their intense confrontation and his eventual demise.

Adams is a cast member of Suits Season 9 as Michael Ross.

The actor also appeared in Plan B, America 2.0, and A League of Their Own.

Jerrika Hinton - Lycia

Jerrika Hinton

Jerrika Hinton is part of Accused Season 2, Episode 3's cast as Lycia, Marcus' wife who is devastated to learn about her husband's actions that led to his murder trial.

Hinton is best known for playing Millie Morris in Hunters, Dr. Stephanie Edwards in Grey's Anatomy, and Neil Harper in A Majestic Christmas.

Myles-Anthony Douglas - Marcellus

Myles-Anthony Douglas

Myles-Anthony Douglas plays Marcus' seven-year-old son, Marcellus, in Accused Season 2, Episode 3.

Douglas has credits in Chucky, The Madness, and Rubble & Crew.

Kirstin Hinton - Claire Bellow

Kirstin Hinton

Kirstin Hinton guest stars as Claire Bellow, the woman whom Pete is flirting with at the beginning of Accused Season 2, Episode 3.

Hinton appeared in Covert One: The Hades Factor, Y: The Last Man, and Dark Matter.

Laura de Carteret - Judge Lansing

Laura de Carteret

Laura de Carteret plays Judge Lansing, the judge presiding over Marcus' trial in the episode.

Carteret can be seen in The Lost Symbol, Y: The Last Man, and The Boys.

Amanda Zhou - Mary Wax

Amanda Zhou

Amanda Zhou joins the cast of Accused Season 2, Episode 3 as Mary Wax.

Mary is Marcus and Pete's blackmailer who is forcing them to pay $20 million so that she would not release the AI software's inaccuracies to Google and the public.

She eventually gets charged with extortion, explaining that she had to blackmail them because she discovered that she would not be paid after Pete told her to keep the statistical anomaly to herself.

Mary also witnesses Pete's death and she testifies during the hearing where she tells the jury that Marcus was heartbroken over the demise of his best friend.

Zhou is best known for playing Jenn Yu in Netflix's Spinning Out. The actress also has credits in October Faction and The Handmaid's Tale.

David Reale - Aaron

David Reale

David Reale plays Aaron, a lawyer negotiating the deal between Google and Marcus' company.

Reale is known for his roles in The Boys, Murdoch Mysteries, and Less Than Kosher. He rose to prominence after voicing Kai Hiwatari in the original Beyblade anime series.

LisaGay Hamilton - Lenore Skilling

LisaGay Hamilton

LisaGay Hamilton plays a pivotal role in the episode as Lenore Skilling.

Lenore is the wife of Xavier Skilling, the man who was misidentified by the police and ended up dead due to Marcus and Pete's AI software.

Hamilton has over 80 credits, with memorable roles in The Practice, True Crime, and Jackie Brown.

Andrew Moodie - Prosecutor

Andrew Moodie

Andrew Moodie joins the cast as this week's prosecutor who uses his expertise to try to convict Marcus due to his direct involvement in Pete's death.

Moodie's notable credits include Run the Burbs, Transplant, and Titans.

Brendan Wall - Charlie Walker

Brendan Wall

Brendan Wall plays Marcus' defense attorney, Charlie Walker.

Charlie helps Marcus navigate the stressful legal situation he is in and he manages to sway the jury to a not guilty verdict after a powerful closing statement.

Wall is known for his roles in Mayday 16, Murdoch Mysteries, and Reign.

Here are the other cast members who appeared in Accused Season 2, Episode 3:

Patric Masurkevitch - Cam

Masini McDermott - Jury Foreperson

Jackie English - Bailiff

New episodes of Accused Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.