Nervous fans are worried Abbott Elementary just wrote off one of its best characters: Janelle James' principal Ava Coleman.

In Abbott Elementary Season 4, Episode 18, Ava gets fired after taking the fall for a bribery scandal to protect her staff. Although she successfully tricked district inspectors into thinking the school was still underfunded, she took full responsibility for the bribes, claiming only she was involved.

Her self-sacrifice backfired when it led to her immediate termination, putting in doubt her future on the popular series.

Was Janelle James Written Out of Abbott Elementary?

Despite Janelle James' Ava Coleman getting fired as principal in Abbott Elementary Season 4, Episode 18, co-showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern assured fans that James isn't leaving the series.

Schumacker told The Wrap, emphasizing that the fallout from Ava's firing will be addressed immediately, but it won't "resolve itself super quickly:"

"The story is not over — You will see Janelle in subsequent episodes...But it is kind of a longer play. It's not something that's going to resolve itself super quickly."

While Ava may no longer hold her usual role, future episodes will explore her "dabbling in other things," with the documentary crew continuing to follow her.

The showrunner also teased that this next character arc of Ava will focus on her "side hustles" leading the main Abbott characters to try and figure out, "What’s she really up to?"

"She's a character that we’ve well established as having side hustles — the principaling wasn’t even necessarily her main source of income. That is something that does end up drawing our other characters in because they’re worried about her … so it’s them getting a glimpse over time [and] solving this mystery of, 'What’s she really up to?'"

Halpern also revealed that James had a funny reaction to the plot twist, saying, "I think this is the first time I’ve ever been fired."

"It was the funniest thing because at the table read, she reads it and afterwards she goes, 'I think this is the first time I’ve ever been fired.'

Clearly confused about her character's next steps, Schumacker said they told her "We might give you a heads up" if she was truly leaving the show:

"She did genuinely look like, 'Wait.' We were like, 'We would extend the courtesy if you were leaving the show. We might give you a heads up.'"

Will Ava Come Back to Abbott?

In future episodes of Abbott Elementary Season 4, Ava's journey could focus on her efforts to reclaim her position as principal while also reflecting on her growth. Despite her dismissal, her unconventional yet effective leadership style has won over the staff, making her absence felt.

Given her close bond with the teachers and her budding romance with O'Shon (Matthew Law), the show will likely find a way to reintegrate her into Abbott, whether as a principal again or in a new role that leverages her resourcefulness.

If Ava doesn't return as principal, Tyler James Williams' Gregory (who some believe has shown signs of autism) has shown ambition for the role in the past or Janine's (Quinta Brunson) experience with the district could make them strong contenders.

However, a new outsider (potentially a guest star) could also step in, creating fresh dynamics and comedic conflict. Ultimately, Ava's future seems far from over, and her path to redemption could drive a major storyline for the rest of the season.

Abbott Elementary Season 4, Episode 19 airs on ABC on Wednesday, March 26.