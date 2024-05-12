Devin Kelley, who portrayed Shannon Diaz in previous seasons of 911, returns to play a new character in Season 7, Episode 7.

Episode 7, "Ghost of a Second Chance," focuses on several storylines like Eddie's up-and-down relationship with Marisol, Maddie receiving a call from an abducted mother and her baby, and Hen and Karen's attempt to help Mara reconnect with her brother.

911 Season 7, Episode 7 premiered on ABC on May 9.

Every Main Cast Member of 911 Season 7 Episode 7

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant-Nash

Angela Bassett

Oscar nominee Angela Bassett reprises her role as LAPD Field Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash in 911 Season 7, Episode 7.

The latest episode sees Athena leading the response team as she helps to save an abducted mother and a child who were involved in a car crash after the suspect found out that a 911 call happened while he was driving.

MCU fans may recognize Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Black Panther movies. The actress also appeared in What's Love Got to Do with It, Soul, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Jennifer Love Hewitt - Maddie Buckley

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt returns as veteran 911 operator Maddie Buckley in Season 7, Episode 7.

At the center of Maddie's case of the week is a mother and her child who were abducted by their handyman looking for a replacement for his ex-girlfriend.

Maddie is determined to help the two victims and she even goes out of her way to help the mother find her kidnapped baby by going to the field.

Hewitt is best known for her roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ghost Whisperer, and Criminal Minds.

Kenneth Choi - Howard "Chimney" Han

Kenneth Choi

Kenneth Choi is back as Howard "Chimney" Han, Maddie's husband, a firefighter, and a notable member of the 118th team.

After his heroic efforts in Episode 6, Chimney continues his winning ways in terms of helping other people by assisting Maddie in her quest to find the suspect behind the abduction of the mother and child who called 911 amid the kidnapping.

Choi has credits in The Wolf of Wall Street and Sons of Anarchy.

Similar to Angela Bassett, Choi also appeared in the MCU, playing two different roles: Howling Commando Jim Morita in Captain America: The First Avenger and his grandson, Midtown Tech Principal Morita in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Aisha Hinds - Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Aisha Hinds

Henrietta "Hen" Wilson (played by Aisha Hinds) is a firefighter and paramedic of the 118th team.

In Episode 7, Hen works with her wife Karen to help Mara reconnect with her baby brother, Tyson. She also let Mara know that she will always have her back no matter what since she is part of the family now.

Hinds can be seen in Godzilla: The King of Monsters, Under the Dome, and The Next Three Days.

Ryan Guzman - Eddie Diaz

Ryan Guzman

Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, a firefighter with the 118th and a single dad to his son with cerebral palsy, Christopher.

Eddie is at a crossroads in Season 7, Episode 7 after meeting a woman who is eerily identical to his late wife, Shannon. The pair's encounter ultimately leads to Eddie's decision to cheat on his current girlfriend, Marisol.

Speaking with TV Line, Guzman opened up about Eddie's major decision in the new episode, noting that it is "something brand new" for the character:

"Yeah, this is going be something brand new for Eddie, and it’s going to show a completely different side of him to the audience. I don’t know how the audience is going to take any of this, but it’s going to be a conflict of character in so many different areas of Eddie’s life."

Guzman's notable credits include The Boy Next Door, Step Up Revolution, and Heroes Reborn.

Devin Kelley - Kim

Devin Kelley

In a surprising move, Devin Kelley returns to the world of 911 as Kim, a woman identical to Eddie's late wife, Shannon Diaz.

The unusual meet-cute between Eddie and Kim leads to an eventual date by the end of the episode, making things complicated for the former's current relationship with Marisol.

Fans may recognize Kelley for her roles in Chernobyl Diaries, Frequency, and The Chicago Code.

Edy Ganem - Marisol

Edy Ganem

Edy Ganem plays Eddie's current girlfriend, Marisol, in 911 Season 7, Episode 7.

At the beginning of the episode, Marisol can be seen happy spending time with Eddie and Christopher. However, Eddie's wrong move to cheat on her may eventually ruin the peace and the love that the pair have.

Ganem's most famous role is playing Valentina Diaz in Devious Maids. The actress also appeared in Blood Heist and Created Equal.

Gavin McHugh - Christopher Díaz

Gavin McHugh

Gavin McHugh appears as Christopher Diaz, Eddie's son who has cerebral palsy.

Christopher spends quality time with Marisol as he slowly gets to know more about her in the new episode.

911 is McHugh's only major acting credit.

Oliver Stark - Evan "Buck" Buckley

Oliver Stark

Oliver Stark brings Evan "Buck" Buckley to life. He is a core team member of the 118th team who recently came out as gay.

The latest episode shows Buck as part of the response team who tries to save the abducted woman from the car crash.

Stark previously played Ryder in Into the Badlands and Gregor in Underworld: Blood Wars.

Tracie Thoms - Karen Wilson

Tracie Thoms

Tracie Thoms' Karen Wilson is Hen's wife in 911.

Karen and Hen discuss what they need to do for Mara to open up about her brother. She also goes out of her way to contact the foster parents of Mara's brother so that the siblings will eventually be reunited.

Thoms has over 100 credits to her name, with roles in Truth Be Told, Station 19, and Queen Sugar.

Lily Cardone - Catherine

Lily Cardone

Lily Cardone guest stars as Catherine in 911 Season 7, Episode 7.

Catherine and her baby are abducted by a madman in the new episode. While she tries to outsmart the kidnapper, her plan fails after the suspect discovers that she called 911 behind his back.

The good news is Maddie and the rest of the 118th team are on the case.

Cardone is known for her roles in Night Sky, Bloodline, and Colors of Innocence.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Amir

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is part of Episode 7's cast as Amir, Catherine's nurse whom Maddie spoke to about her past.

Maddie tells Amir that she will do whatever it takes to bring Catherine's baby home.

Warner is a veteran on the small screen, with him having portrayed Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show, Alex Reed in Between the Lines, and Malcolm McGee in Malcolm & Eddie.

Askyler Bell - Mara

Askyler Bell

Askyler Bell stars as Mara, Hen and Karen's adoptive daughter who is still struggling to adjust to her newfound environment.

Mara wants to reconnect with her brother, Tyson, with Hen and Karen believing that the reunion might be the key for her happiness and willingness to stay put in their lives.

Bell previously appeared in Rap Shit and Abbott Elementary.

New episodes of 911 Season 7 air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC before streaming on Hulu the following day.

