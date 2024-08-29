After depicting their high school years in 23 Blast, the 2013 drama does not make it clear if main character Travis Freeman and his love interest, Ashley, marry after the events of the movie.

Directed by star Dylan Baker, 23 Blast was originally released over a decade ago, recounting the real-life story of a high school football star who - despite losing his sight - overcomes the odds and retakes the field.

The movie only recently came to Netflix in the U.S. and introduced Freeman's heartstring-tugging story to a whole new audience.

Did Travis Marry Ashley in 23 Blast?

23 Blast

Throughout the 23 Blast film, audiences are introduced to a budding love story between the film's main character, Travis Freeman, and his classmate Ashley.

This pair of high school lovers develop feelings for each other over the course of the movie while Travis begins to lose his sight and makes his inspirational comeback to the field.

However, just because the pair seemed to be in love in this based-on-a-true-story epic does not mean they would go on to marry each other in real life (or perhaps even existed in real life at all).

The film does tell the true-to-life story of Travis Freeman (played by director Dylan Baker in the movie) and his shocking march back to the gridiron after what seemed to be insurmountable odds. However, there is no evidence suggesting that Ashley (played by Alexa Vega) was a real person at all.

Surely, there was a love interest Freeman had his eye on during his time playing Kentucky high school football, but it would not be her to whom he would marry.

In fact, Freeman is happily married now to Stephanie Freeman, an Administrative Assistant in Alumni Services at the University of the Cumberlands (UC) in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Freeman met his now wife - at least according to a Facebook post from her - "on campus during Homecoming Weekend in 2014," before marrying a mere 10 months later on July 25, 2015.

This spark of romance came as Freeman had joined UC as an adjunct professor in the Missions and Ministry Department. The pair then eventually crossed paths, and then the rest was history:

"Travis and I met on campus during Homecoming Weekend in 2014 and were married 10 months later in Gatliff Chapel on July 25, 2015. I have been the Administrative Assistant in Alumni Services at UC since May 2011. Travis became an adjunct professor in the Missions and Ministry Department at UC in January 2013."

The couple are still together today and have a daughter together.

Travis is also now a motivational speaker and the CEO of The Freeman Foundation (an advocacy group supporting those with disabilities), and Stephanie owns a baking business called Stephanie's Pastries.

The pair currently reside in their hometown of Corbin, Kentucky.

23 Blast is now streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Read more about other Netflix titles:

When Will Fire Country Season 2 Release on Netflix?

Here's Why Jane the Virgin Is Leaving Netflix Soon

The Accident Netflix Creator Responds to Season 2 Hopes

Arcane Season 2 Leaks Online in Series of Netflix Animation Security Failures