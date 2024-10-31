Marvel & DC Actors Endorsing Kamala Harris: Full List of Superhero Celebs Supporting Harris

Find out how many Marvel and DC stars are supporting United States Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.

President Joe Biden initially ran for re-election as the Democratic nominee, facing minimal opposition.

Concerns about his age and health grew after a June 2024 debate, leading to calls for him to exit the race.

On July 21, Biden withdrew and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the nominee and chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Since then, numerous actors who have played superheroes in Marvel and DC movies have come out in support of Kamala Harris, and you can read all of them below (Also if you are looking for all the Marvel & DC stars who have endorsed Donald Trump, check that out here).

Marvel & DC Stars Endorsing Kamala Harris

Anne Hathaway

Warner Bros.

At a New York event supporting Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, The Dark Knight Rises' Anne Hathaway endorsed Harris, stating, "I am voting for Kamala."

She encouraged attendees to engage with undecided voters and emphasized the importance of making a thoughtful choice in the upcoming election.

Aubrey Plaza

Marvel Studios

At the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards, Agatha All Along's Aubrey Plaza condemned comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist remark about Puerto Rico during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, saying her "sweet abuelita" would tell him to "go f--- yourself."

Dave Bautista

Marvel Studios

In a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista mocked Donald Trump’s masculinity, calling him a "whiny little bitch" and urging men not to see Trump as a tough guy while endorsing Kamala Harris for the upcoming election.

Don Cheadle

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' War Machine actor Don Cheadle traveled across the country to support Kamala Harris in Philadelphia. He emphasized his commitment to action on issues like climate and the economy and dismissed criticisms to WHYY that performers should avoid political engagement as "ridiculous."

George Clooney

Warner Bros.

Batman & Robin's George Clooney narrated a pro-Kamala Harris ad, months after publicly urging President Joe Biden to exit the race and endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Clooney’s message in the ad emphasized voting with care, reflecting his shift to actively supporting Harris in her historic campaign.

Jeff Bridges

Marvel Studios

Iron Man's Jeff Bridges endorsed Kamala Harris for president during a "White Dudes for Harris" fundraiser, joining other high-profile celebrities and raising over $4 million for her campaign.

Jennifer Lawrence

20th Century Fox

X-Men's Jennifer Lawrence endorsed Kamala Harris for president, emphasizing her commitment to protecting reproductive rights and warning against electing a candidate who would ban abortion.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Warner Bros.

The Dark Knight Rises' Joseph Gordon-Levitt discussed his endorsement of Kamala Harris while collaborating with the Gregory Brothers on a musical debate recap video for The New York Times, using humor and satire to highlight key moments from the Harris-Trump debate.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Marvel Studios

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Thunderbolts*'s Julia Louis-Dreyfus clarified that Kamala Harris is not like her Veep character Selina Meyer, whom she described as a "narcissistic, megalomaniac sociopath."

She suggested instead that those traits might apply to another candidate in the race.

Kathryn Hahn

Disney+

Agatha All Along's Kathryn Hahn shared Kamala Harris' recent rally post featuring the "Freedom" slogan, adding the comment "Vote."

Mark Ruffalo

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' Incredible Hulk is a self-proclaimed climate justice advocate and has backed Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

Michael Keaton

Warner Bros.

Batman's Michael Keaton released an Instagram video urging male voters to reconsider their support for Donald Trump and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, claiming they do not respect them and are not genuinely their allies.

The Bruce Wayne actor has been vocal in his support for Harris and has urged his followers to vote.

Sally Field

Sony Pictures

The Amazing Spider-Man's Sally Field shared a video on Instagram recalling her traumatic experience with an illegal abortion in 1964 to encourage voters to support Kamala Harris, emphasizing the need to protect reproductive rights and prevent a regression to past hardships.

Interested in all the Marvel and DC stars who have come out in support of former president Donald Trump? Check out the full list here!