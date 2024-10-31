Marvel & DC Actors Endorsing Donald Trump: Full List of Superhero Celebs Supporting Trump

Find out how many Marvel and DC stars are supporting former United States President Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.

Trump, the Republican U.S. presidential candidate, is campaigning for a second, non-consecutive term with Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.

His campaign has been marked by controversial tactics, including claims that the 2020 election was stolen and in recent news, racist remarks made by some of his supporters at a rally in Madison Square Garden.

He notably was on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast recently for nearly three hours, discussing a variety of topics from taxes and immigration, to aliens and UFC fights.

While not many superhero stars have come out to support Donald Trump, we have compiled the full list of celebs who have outwardly supported Trump below.

Marvel & DC Stars Endorsing Donald Trump

Zachary Levi

DC

Shazam's Zachary Levi recently endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, stating that he felt Hollywood's liberal leanings have made it difficult for conservative voices to be heard.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Levi expressed confidence in his decision, stating he wasn’t worried about career repercussions and was at peace with his choice to speak out publicly, despite potential industry backlash.

Levi's endorsement centers on his support not only for Trump but also for a larger "Avengers-like" team he believes Trump has assembled, which includes figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, and JD Vance.

Levi sees these individuals as essential allies who will help Trump achieve his goal of "draining the swamp," a phrase Trump popularized in his first term but, according to Levi, was undermined by ineffective allies.

Levi described Kennedy and Gabbard as "bulldogs" capable of holding people accountable fairly and compassionately, a quality he feels will enable them to bring meaningful change.

Levi recently shared on Instagram that numerous actors are "terrified" to openly support Donald Trump due to potential backlash within Hollywood, which he described as predominantly liberal:

"There are plenty, and by the way, they’ve sent me lots of messages, plenty of people in my industry, in Hollywood, who are terrified to publicly say they would vote for Donald Trump or be conservative in any way. That’s why you don’t see them. That’s why they’re not very prevalent or prominent. They know there’s ramifications for this kind of shit."

This statement followed a disagreement with Whoopi Goldberg, who on The View argued that Hollywood has both liberal and conservative elements, but Levi disagrees with that sentiment now, stating that "you really have to be at a certain level of your career [now] to really get away with [being an outspoken Republican in Hollywood]:"

"To Whoopi Goldberg and all of the folks at ‘The View,’ I don’t think it’s accurate to say that somehow Hollywood is both a liberal and conservative town. To Whoopi’s point, back in the day there might have been more of a balance…but you really have to be at a certain level of your career [now] to really get away with [being an outspoken Republican in Hollywood]."

Levi also made headlines after warning that Hollywood is "going to be f---ing gonzo" and urged closeted conservative actors to come forward, saying that fears of industry backlash may no longer matter in an already eroding landscape.

"But y'all, our industry is going to be f---ing gonzo. It already is. We’re getting eroded. The pandemic and the strikes.. they’ve already eroded it so much. My cry to all of you out there, you closeted Trump voters, it’s now or never. Do whatever you feel like you need to do. If you need to come out publicly and say it, if you feel like you still can’t, then don’t. I would never pressure you to do that. But know that if what you’re afraid of is somehow the backlash of an industry that’s not going to exist very soon, then don’t let that hold you back."

Lev initially supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s run for the presidency.

