Zack Snyder Shares Official New 2023 Justice League Trilogy Poster Art

With SnyderCon, the aptly named convention regarding Zack Snyder's DCEU universe, just a couple of weeks away, the director raised the hype for the event with a brand new poster.

With the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League and a promising post-credit scene in Black Adam, fans have been vying for a continuation of the Snyder-envisioned DC cinematic universe.

However, with the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to head the new, mostly rebooted DC universe, much of that hope was shattered (despite a campaign to sell the SnyderVerse to Netflix buzzing around internet circles).

Even though his films seem to be over, however, Snyder is hosting a SnyderCon event on April 28-30 in Pasadena, California celebrating his films and the universe before fans say goodbye for what might be ever.

New SnyderVerse Poster Ahead of SnyderCon

Before SnyderCon hits Pasadena in just about two weeks, former DCEU director Zack Snyder shared on Twitter a poster for the event, featuring his Justice League roster in all its glory.

Zack Snyder

With art by Jim Lee, the poster sports the Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Batman. In the center of the characters is the face of Darkseid, ominous as ever.

The bottom of the poster sees a JL logo, along with the title Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Above the black-and-white drawn characters are various symbols, and the word AEQUITAS, a Latin word fittingly speaking to justice and equity.

Sales of T-shirts with the poster design, according to Snyder's Tweet, will be going toward the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

A Powerful Goodbye to the DCEU

The Snydercon event ultimately is unlikely to host major announcements of future developments for what is confirmed to be a defunct cinematic universe. However, if the art in the poster is anything to go by, the event will not be given the short end of any stick because of it.

Just because there is not more to come does not mean love and care will not be given to the event, and to the fans attending and supporting the films it inspired.

Beyond that, the event is supporting an important cause in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an act anyone, regardless of their feelings toward the movies the convention is focusing on, could get behind.

SnyderCon will take place in Pasadena, California from April 28-30.