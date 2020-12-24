Zack Snyder Teases Justice League's Marketing Campaign For Next Year

From the way that HBO Max executives speak about Zack Snyder's Justice League, it seems like they are intentionally targeting the niche audience that campaigned for it for years. Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max Content Head, has said that the Snyder Cut is already considered a success due to the amount of press given to their streamer related to the announcement.

Marketing and advertising for Snyder's Justice League cut have been fairly minimal, with Snyder himself doing the heavy lifting by making posts on his Vero account teasing news or releasing behind-the-scene photos related to production. After a teaser video showed an imitating Darkseid, Snyder has presented footage from his initial cut, teaser trailers, and even a full-fledged DC FanDome trailer.

Wonder Woman 1984 has been released in theaters and is about to launch on HBO Max globally, which means that advertising for Zack Snyder's Justice League will begin to ramp up, especially with it releasing in March.

NEWS

In an appearance on a stream with Snyder fans like TheFilmJunkee, Zack Snyder spoke about how HBO Max and AT&T will begin the marketing campaign for his Justice League. Snyder said that Warner Media is waiting until Wonder Woman 1984 has had its time in the sun in theaters and on HBO Max before the Snyder Cut advertising truly gets going.

“So in the new year, we'll probably, very early in the New Year, we want to let Wonder Woman have its run, everyone's gonna get out and see Wonder Woman and just love it cause it's amazing, and I'm just super proud.”

Snyder explains that there will essentially be phases or “activations,” as Snyder refers to them on this stream, during the campaign. In the first activation, a “hard” release date will be announced, the second will have “another big trailer,” the final phase before release will be “whatever other cool activations we have.”

“But then, probably in the new year, we're going to have a hard announcement of a date, a hard date, and a cool announcement, a little activation. I don't know exactly... I mean I have an idea of what it might be, so it's gonna be cool, maybe something you don't expect, so that's fun. And then, after that, you can expect probably another big trailer, coming soon after that. And then, whatever other cool activations we have. Advertising, whatever. So it's gonna get pretty crazy, pretty Justice League centric coming up in the next months, once the advertising campaign kicks in, and the whole might of HBO Max and AT&T...”

WHAT THIS MEANS

From the way Snyder speaks of the marketing for this movie, it seems like his Justice League cut will get an appropriate advertising campaign, especially for something that isn't going to be released in theaters any time soon and is a director's cut of a movie released three years ago. It seems like executives at HBO Max and AT&T believe that this mini-series format for Snyder's Justice League cut will bring in enough subscribers to be worthwhile in the investment.

A budget that was initially meant to be between $30-40 million for the film seemed to double to at least $70 million over the past year. Hence, it seems like all these executives will want their investment in Zack Snyder's Justice League to pay off for them by attracting as many people as possible to their service with it. The intensity of the advertising for this movie will be a telling sign of Warner Media's overall hopes for this uniquie project.