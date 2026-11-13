Yellowstone Star Jefferson White Teases New Evolutions for Jimmy in Marshals Season 2

Taylor Sheridan's Paramount TV empire, built at least initially around his flagship Western series Yellowstone, is still bearing fruit. First expanded into prequel series 1883 and 1923, Yellowstone has since branched into sequel series Marshals and Dutton Ranch following the flagship show's closure.

Marshals continues the story of popular Yellowstone character Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), a former Navy SEAL and John Dutton's youngest son. In the series, the newly widowed Kayce has to raise his son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). He finds new purpose joining a team of U.S. Marshals, including Pete "Cal" Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Isabel "Belle" Turek-Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means).

Season 2 sees Kayce settled on the team when new dangerous foes emerge. In October, The Direct's Jeff Ewing attended a set visit at the series' stunning Utah filming location. We observed the production of a key scene, attended an exclusive press conference, and interviewed key Season 2 players to give excited audiences a behind-the-scenes look into the genre-shifting show as Season 2 builds towards an exciting finale.

Visiting With The Cast of Marshalls

We flew into Utah alongside a small group of international journalists to visit some of the key Marshals sets housed largely at the massive Yard Complex, where some of the series’ most important scenes are shot. Kayce Dutton retained the rustic log cabin and the immediate surrounding land called East Camp after the Yellowstone-ending return of the land to the Broken Rock Reservation. We visited Kayce’s cabin, complete with bullet holes in the stairway.

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We also visited the constructed interior of the Bullet ‘n Barrel Saloon, where the team can connect and commiserate after a long day of enforcing justice. The bar itself is a massive location (where the press conference was held) that’s loaded with realistic details and a lived-in feeling. Overhead, a massive buffalo head behind a string of hollowed-out shotgun shells used for lights.

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Arielle Kebbel took us on a charming tour of the Marshalls' bunkhouse, office, and lockers, where we asked her questions about the day-to-day of the intense series.

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We sat down with the whole main series cast to discuss the show, its sizable fan base, and taking the Yellowstone world into new genre terrain.

Taking 'Yellowstone' In New Directions

'What is unique and amazing about television is the opportunity for characters to keep growing and changing.'

The Direct: Kacey was my favorite character in Yellowstone, and I'm happy to see his continued journey in Marshalls. It does feel like it belongs in the Yellowstone world, but the procedural elements create a unique genre hybrid. As returning characters, how do these genre pivots create new challenges, and how does it change your day-to-day experience?

Brechen Merrill: For my character, personally, it feels very similar to Yellowstone because I'm not going out on these missions every episode. I'm still just at East Camp, dealing with the grieving of Monica['s death] still, and it's sort of slow-paced, Tate's character throughout the season. So it's sort of nice.

While Tate's journey in Marshalls is in some ways just beginning, fan-favorite Jimmy has finally found his way into the Marshalls world. He highlighted how important it was to put these characters "in a new world."

Jefferson White: What is unique and amazing about television is the opportunity for characters to keep growing and changing. And you don't grow and change if you stay in the same circumstances, right? Kacey was also my favorite character from Yellowstone, and obviously, the most interesting thing to happen to a character is to be thrust into a new world, surrounded by new challenges, to be out of his depth all of a sudden. Especially for a character that is so incredibly competent, so focused and capable.

He continues on to explain that time not only allows changes in characters, but it also requires it, creating "the highest highs and the lowest lows" for beloved characters:

White: The most exciting thing is to put that person in circumstances they've never been in before, right? To me, at least, that leads to the most potential for growth and the biggest dynamic range for a character: the highest highs and the lowest lows. I feel the same way about Jimmy. [When] I started out when we first started doing Yellowstone, I had the excuse that I hadn't ridden a horse before, right? Okay, after seven years, that excuse is gone, right? You can't keep making that excuse.

White teased Jimmy's continued evolution as the character joined the Marshals series.

White: What's fun about the character in this show is a completely new set of challenges, a completely new environment. Once again, [Jimmy is] getting tossed into the deep end, way out of his depth. I think that's what leads to interesting character development, to big twists, and to depth over time. If it stays the same, eventually the exciting graph just goes like this, you know? *gestures upward* But I think we're all looking for this in our characters.

Season 2 of Marshals premiered October 4, 2026 on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly until the finale on December 6, 2026.