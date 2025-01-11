Yellowstone Actor Shares Cryptic Season 6 Tease Amid Cancellation Concerns

After many reports indicated Yellowstone would be ending after Season 5, Part 2, one of the show's most-tenured actors indicated that more seasons are on the horizon.

The status of Yellowstone's future has been up in the air for over a year now. It seems as though one report comes out stating that the show has been canceled, and then another is released about it possibly continuing.

The latest bit of news seemed to indicate that the story of some of Yellowstone's characters would continue in a sequel series centered around Beth and Rip rather than continuing the flagship show.

Forrie J. Smith Teases Yellowstone Season 6

In a recent Instagram video posted to his official account, Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith talked about the future of the show, particularly indicating that fans need to be patient because a new season may be in the works.

In the past, other actors such as Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Ian Bohen (Ryan) have talked about wanting the show to be renewed for Season 6, but Smith actually teased that there could be plans for more episodes.

Specifically, Smith cryptically told Yellowstone fans to "stay together" and that the show's creator and writer Taylor Sheridan "ain't said it's over:"

"Hey, 'Yellowstone' addicts, I would stay together. Taylor Sheridan, he ain’t said it's over."

While not confirming anything, Smith's comments allude that he knows something and is just not allowed to say it.

Will Yellowstone Season 6 Come Out?

No matter what reports say, it is important for fans to remember that they are only that - reports.

Until some sort of official announcement is given from Sheridan and/or Paramount, no one truly knows what the future holds for Yellowstone. At this point, it still seems about 50/50 on whether the flagship series will continue or the franchise will move over to one of its many spin-offs.

It is also important to remember that the marketing for Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 didn't call it the final season. Instead of getting fans to tune in by dubbing it as the epic final season, or something else along those lines, teasers and other promotional material marketed it simply as Season 5 or just the return of Yellowstone.

Another notable piece of info along those same lines is that the Season 5 finale was always called just that - Paramount and Yellowstone never mentioned it as the series finale, which is something many shows do to get fans excited and want to tune in.

Smith's comments are definitely interesting because of how much they contradict one of the most reputable recent reports that essentially confirmed Yellowstone was over.

That report stated Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser had already inked new deals with Paramount to appear in a brand new series. If that is the case, it wouldn't make a lot of sense for Yellowstone to continue seeing as how Hauser and Reilly were the series' two biggest actors.

It is possible (but not probable) that the show could continue while a spin-off is still released. If that were to happen, Yellowstone would likely focus on Kayce, Monica, and the way the Broken Rock Reservation is handling the Yellowstone's land while the spin-off would be centered around Beth and Rip.

As mentioned, it is important for fans to wait for an official announcement from Taylor Sheridan or Paramount. Only they can truly confirm what the future will hold, and since Yellowstone is such a major franchise, it likely won't be long until some sort of official information comes out.

