X-Men ’97 Confirms The X-Force’s 2 Secret Members From Deadpool 2 (Photos)

X-Men '97 Season 2 confirmed that the newly assembled X-Force team has two more members who have yet to appear on-screen (and they are familiar faces from Deadpool 2). Given that the main X-Men team is scattered across time in their fight against Apocalypse, X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 2 revealed a power vacuum in mutant protection and action, prompting the U.S. government to form a sanctioned team called X-Factor to handle runaway mutants and contain them. Cable, however, sees the need for a more direct approach to handling mutant threats, leading him to form X-Force, which includes notable members Jubilee, Sunspot, Psylocke, and Archangel.

The X-Force-themed opening of X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 2, sneakily included major Easter eggs that confirm more members of X-Force are recruited by Cable. Eagle-eyed fans spotted personalized gear for two mutants who don't appear on-screen in the episode: Shatterstar and Domino - two heroes who also appeared in the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 2 from 2018.

Marvel Comics

These quick background shots of the team's armory featured Shatterstar's iconic dual swords and Domino's tactical equipment, confirming that Cable's black-ops squad is bigger than the core group fans saw in the second episode.

Marvel Animation

In Marvel Comics, both Domino and Shatterstar are members of Cable's original X-Force. Domino serves as the reliable field leader and second-in-command, anchored by her probability-manipulating “luck” powers that make her an elite mercenary and clutch performer in chaotic fights.

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Shatterstar, meanwhile, is the fierce warrior from Mojoworld, who provides tough offense with his signature dual swords. Shatterstar provides the grit and formidable frontline force against dangerous threats.

Marvel Comics

What's interesting about Domino and Shatterstar's confirmed inclusion in X-Force in X-Men '97 is that it creates a direct bridge to Deadpool 2, where both characters joined Deadpool's short-lived X-Force squad on the big screen.

Domino (Zazie Beetz) brought her signature luck and tactical prowess to the team, often shown in most of Deadpool 2's standout action sequences. While Domino didn't return in Deadpool & Wolverine, her survival in the sequel suggests she is bound to return at some point.

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Meanwhile, Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) delivered a charismatic bravado with minimal action. Although he died in Deadpool 2, the film's post-credits scene brought him back through the titular anti-hero's time-travel antics with Cable's device.

Marvel

Domino and Shatterstar's confirmed presence in X-Men '97 Season 2 serves as a Multiversal wink, connecting the classic Marvel comics, the live-action Deadpool movies, and this animated revival in one clever stroke. If anything, this is smart storytelling that expands the lore without derailing the current episode's focus.

What Shatterstar & Domino's Inclusion in X-Men '97 Season 2 Truly Means for X-Force

Marvel Animation

Shatterstar and Domino's confirmed inclusion in X-Men '97 strongly indicated that Cable's X-Force is being built as a deep, comic-accurate black-ops team poised to remain a regular team rather than just a temporary fill-in.

While the on-screen team of Cable, Jubilee, Sunspot, Psylocke, and Archangel is already formidable on paper, the fact that Shatterstar and Domino are already recruited or on standby reinforces Cable's intelligence due to having a backup plan or reinforcements in case the main core team gets in trouble with X-Factor or any other superteams in this world.

It also provides a strong hint that there is a larger mutant network hiding in plain sight, with some strong characters, like the pair, who can be called upon when the going gets tough.

All in all, including both Domino and Shatterstar also pays homage to the original X-Force lineup from Marvel Comics, signifying that X-Men '97 is ready to embrace the team's edgier and militant identity even more in future stories beyond Season 2.

It's only a matter of time before Shatterstar and Domino make their on-screen presence felt, and they are proof that X-Force is here to stay, underscoring their long-term importance in the franchise.