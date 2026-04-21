X-Files Star Explains How the Show Remains Relevant and Why It's the Perfect Time for New Fans to Start Watching

The X-Files is so iconic that, whether you've seen it or not, nearly everyone has at least heard its name, and it has influenced countless stories since its inception. The X-Files, which premiered in 1993, followed FBI agents Fox Mulder (the believer) and Dana Scully (the skeptic), a duo who investigated unsolved cases labeled as paranormal, otherwise known as the "X-Files."

Thankfully, fans can now watch all 218 episodes of the classic sci-fi series for free on Pluto TV's streaming service, which is not only perfect for longtime fans but also opens the door to new audiences.

To celebrate the release of all episodes of the series on its streaming platform, Pluto TV hosted a contest to find the biggest X-Files fan in the world. The lucky winner would then be hosted at an undisclosed desert location and watch the entire series in a nonstop marathon over nine days. Along the way, they'll get plenty of snacks, drinks, and get to stay in a cool crib, but they'll also need to debrief and vlog their time bingeing the show.

The Direct was invited to visit the off-grid X-Files bunker set up in Joshua Tree alongside other press, X-Files actor Robbie Amell (Agent Miller from Seasons 10 and 11 of the series), and X-Files superfan and contest winner, Molly Hottle. While there, during a roundtable interview, we sat down with Amell to discuss why now is the perfect time for new fans to start the show.

If you're a fan of sci-fi shows, make sure to also check out Apple TV's Pluribus.

You Can Catch up With X-Files for the Low Cost of $0

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"There's Nothing Else Like It on TV."

The first people to be excited about all of X-Files being in one place on Pluto TV would be long-time fans of the series. After all, much like The Office or Parks and Recreation, it's one of those shows that audiences love to rewatch.

But this is also the perfect time for new fans to jump aboard. But why should you take the time to become an X-Files fan now? According to Robbie Amell, one of the key reasons is that the entire show's catalog is available for free on Pluto TV:

Robbie Amell: I think one of the biggest things is having the whole catalog so that you can start at the beginning. I mean, when I jumped into it, I Googled, like, top 10 episodes, and went from there. And then I was like, Okay, let me start from the beginning... But I think, I mean, if you're gonna watch it, just start at the beginning. It's great. And it's free. It's free. You have the whole thing lined up. It's free. Just check it out. And, I mean, chances are you're gonna be hooked. If there's nothing else like it on TV. It's weird. Their chemistry is great, it's smart, it's just a good watch.

Amell then expressed his excitement for Ryan Coogler's upcoming X-Files revival, noting that not only is he a big fan of the filmmaker, but that he thinks highly of how Gillian Anderson and Chris Carter have given it their blessing:

Amell: I think part of what makes the show great is continuing to search for those answers. But I will say Chris Carter and Ryan Coogler are way smarter than I am when it comes to crafting a show, so whatever they do is going to be a whole lot better than whatever I suggest. So I think whatever he's going to do is great. I think it's awesome that Gillian has given it her blessing, and Chris has given it his blessing. And I mean, the guy's brilliant. I'm a huge fan of Ryan Coogler. I think whatever he does with the show is going to be spectacular, so I'm excited to see it.

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While fans only got a handful of episodes with Amell's Agent Miller, if the character were to return to Coogler's upcoming revival, Amell said that he would love to "[take] on more of an active role in looking for the truth and finding what is out there:"

Amell: Part of what I loved about the show was kind of learning from David and Gillian [and] from Mulder and Scully. So I think what was most exciting for me was getting to be kind of mentored by the two of them, so obviously more of that, but I think also just taking on more of an active role in looking for the truth and finding what is out there. I think that is what is exciting about the show.

As for why X-Files somehow always comes back into the pop culture zeitgeist, Amell explained that he thinks it's because the show "was ahead of its time" and that it will always remain a "well-written, well-executed show..."

Amell: I just think it's a show that stands the test of time. I think part of the show's staying power is its focus on the relationship between Mulder and Scully and their chemistry, which brings people back, no matter what the episode is about. I think that some of the stuff on the show is more relevant now than ever before. You know, you've got UFO and alien documents being declassified. So, I guess maybe it was because it was ahead of its time [that] it keeps coming back, but I think at its core, it's a well-written, well-executed show, and that's what brings people back.

For those curious about what X-Files superfan Molly Hottle's winning fan submission looked like, that video can be viewed below: