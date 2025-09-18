Invasion Season 3 Episode 5: New Clip Shows Trevante Enduring an Intense Casper Flashback

Apple TV+'s Invasion is over halfway through Season 3, as it continues the story of an Earth plagued by invasion—one that everyone thought humankind won, though that assumption was quickly proven wrong. The series stars Shamier Anderson (Trevante Cole), Golshifteh Farahani (Aneesha Malik), Shioli Kutsuna (Mitsuki Yamato), India Brown (Jamilia Huston), Billy Barratt (Casper Morrow, who also starred in this year's hit horror film Bring Her Back), and more.

Exclusive Invasion Season 3, Episode 5 Clip Sees Trevante Remember Casper

Apple TV+

The Direct is happy to bring fans of Invasion an exclusive clip from Season 3, Episode 5, which airs on September 19, 2025, on Apple TV+.

One of the biggest mysteries this season has been exploring what happened on the alien mothership between Caspar Morrow and Trevante Cole. While that entire situation was Season 2's cliffhanger, Season 3 jumped forward in time, keeping the specifics a mystery to audiences and the characters.

Trevante has been getting bits and pieces of memory back throughout the season. But as this new clip teases, Episode 5 might bring more back than he bargained for when Trevante gets painful flashbacks in the midst of a critical mission: