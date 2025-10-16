Invasion Season 3 Episode 9 Clip Shows the Infinitas Caught In an Explosive Trap

Apple TV+'s Invasion has always been about aliens, with their threat being the driving force of the conflict. But with Season 3 of the series, the threat of humans themselves has been even more prevalent and now taken center stage in many ways for these last few episodes.

The show stars Shamier Anderson (Trevante Cole), Golshifteh Farahani (Aneesha Malik), Shioli Kutsuna (Mitsuki Yamato), India Brown (Jamila Huston), and more. Invasion first aired in 2021 and is now approaching the end of its third season.

With Episode 9 of Season 3, the conflict between the show's protagonists and the cult group known as Infinitas, who think the aliens are bringing with them a new heaven-like afterlife, is coming to a head. The Direct is excited to share an exclusive clip from Season 3, Episode 9 of Invasion. The entire episode airs in full on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 17.

The Infinitas Are In Trouble In New Invasion Season 3, Episode 9 Clip

Apple TV+

The Conflict Is Heating Up—And This Time It's Not the Aliens In the Fight.

This new clip from Invasion, presented exclusively by The Direct, sees Erika Alexander's Verna Mae Poter and her team of Infinitas seemingly closing in on Shamier Anderson's Trevante Cole and his team. Luckily, India Brown's Jamila Huston and Shane Zaza's Nikhil Kapur have other plans for them.

The entire clip can be viewed below:

