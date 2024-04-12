WWE 2K24 DLC: Release, Updates & More

WWE 2K24 has announced plans for multiple DLC packs to release year-round updates to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC title through its season pass.

2K Games' annual wrestling franchise returned in March 2024 with WWE 2K24 offering a slew of updates for the professional combat simulator.

WWE 2K24 Season Pass Details

2K Games

The season pass for WWE 2K24 is available for purchase now, and 2K Games has already confirmed the details of the five character packs it will include, revealing both the new fighters and release dates.

Among the line-up of upcoming fighters are WWE stars such as CM Punk and Jade Cargill along with celebrity guest stars like sports analyst Pat McAfee and world-famous rapper Post Malone.

The full list of new fighters and MyFACTION content to come in the five packs along with their release dates can be seen below:

DLC 1: ECW Punk Pack - May 15

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

MyFACTION Content: - ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card & Superstar Cards

DLC 2: Post Malone & Friends Pack - June 26

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart Manager

MyFACTION Content - Superstar Cards

DLC 3: Pat McAfee Pack - July 24

Pat McAfee

Ty Schmit

Boston Connor

AJ Hawk

Darius Butler

MyFACTION Content - Superstar Cards

DLC 4: Global Superstars Pack - September 20

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee

MyFACTION Content - Superstar Cards

DLC 5: WCW Pack - Nov 13

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Mr. Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

MyFACTION Content - Superstar Cards

The season pass can be purchased from each platform's digital game store now for $39.99 and will allow access to each of the packs as they are released.

It also includes the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack, granting 200 Attribute Points and a SuperCharger unlocking all base game WWE Legends and additional arenas.

WWE 2K24's WrestleMania 40 Content

2K Games

The "40 Years of WrestleMania" DLC pack was finally launched alongside Patch 1.05 following WrestleMania 40 taking place on April 6 and 7.

The pack is included with the special edition of the game (which retails for $120) and can be purchased on its own for $20.

The pack includes the following additional content:

Showcase Superstars Roster Unlock

WrestleMania 40 Arena

“Macho King” Randy Savage – WrestleMania 6

Rey Mysterio – WrestleMania 22

Triple H – WrestleMania 30

Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 33

Rhea Ripley – WrestleMania 36

Gold MyFACTION for ALL cards of the above

This will allow WWE 2K24 to take to the WrestleMania 40 just days after the blockbuster annual wrestling event took place.

One of the biggest post-launch updates to WWE 2K24 has come with the new Ring Announcer match options and Create-a-Superstar support for Samantha Irvin and Alicia Taylor, who join the existing Mike Rome.

2K Games also made changes to buff the AI in Extreme difficulty to further increase the challenge behind the tougher modes.

That said, many fans have been vocal about facing new bugs across WWE 2K24 since Patch 1.05 was released. As such, 2K Games will hopefully be back with a further patch soon to resolve these issues.

WWE 2K24 is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.