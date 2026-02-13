'Wuthering Heights' 2026 Movie Family Tree - Heathcliff's Relation to the Main Characters (Pictures)

Wuthering Heights features a complex family tree centred around the Earnshaws and Lintons, much of which ties back to Heathcliff. Warner Bros. has made it clear that 2026's Wuthering Heights adaptation would be a little different by planting quotations marks around the title. Heathcliff actor Jacob Elordi explained that the latest update on Emily Bronte's 1847 romance novel is an "interpretation of a great piece of art" from Saltburn director Emerald Fennell, sparking some controversy as fans anticipate significant changes from the classic tale.

Wuthering Heights is a tale about love, revenge, and social class, as an orphaned boy, Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff, tears down two wealthy families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons, and masterminds his way into seizing two English estates. Bronte's tale is filled with complex relationships and family drama amongst the English upper-class in the 18th and 19th century. As fans wait to see how Fennell adapts that story for the big screen, many will be eager to uncover how Heathcliff's family tree exists in the classic novel ahead of the 2026 adaptation.

Wuthering Heights' Complicated Family Tree In 2026 Movie

Heathcliff

While the parentage of Jacob Elordi's Heathcliff is unknown, the master of Wuthering Heights, Mr. Earnshaw, adopted him as a young orphan on the streets of Liverpool out of pity. He would grow up to become the unloving husband to Isabella Linton and father to their child, Linton Heathcliff, who sets out a vengeful masterplan to inherit Wuthering Heights and Thrushcross Grange.

Isabella Linton

The Linton's daughter, Isabella, is the sister to Edgar Linton who becomes infatuated with Heathcliff. The two marry and have a son, Linton Heathcliff, although, for Heathcliff, this was purely part of his plan to exact revenge against the upper-class, creating an abusive, loveless marriage.

Linton Heathcliff

Part of Wuthering Heights' second generation, Linton Heathcliff was named by his mother, Isabella Linton, to combine her surname, Linton, with that of his father's, Heathcliff. The sickly boy was eventually forced by his father to marry Cathy Linton, at which point, by 19th-century property law, he became heir to Thrushcross Grange, allowing Heathcliff to inherit the estate after Linton's death.

Mr. Linton

Mr. Linton is the wealthy and socially refined master of Thrushcross Grange, who fathers Isabella and Edgar with his wife, Mrs. Linton.

Mrs. Linton

The matriarch of the Linton family is, of course, the mother to Isabella and Edgar, who also plays a major role in influencing a younger Catherine Earnshaw, who she takes in while injured and instills social ambition into.

Edgar Linton

The heir to Thurshcross Grange is Edgar Linton, son to Mr. and Mrs. Linton, whom Catherine Earnshaw ends up marrying despite her love for Heathcliff. Edgar is Heathcliff's primary romantic rival in Wuthering Heights, although the two eventually become brothers in law through his sister Isabella.

Catherine Earnshaw

Barbie actress Margot Robbie, plays the Earnshaws' daughter, Catherine, the sister to Hindley. While Catherine falls deeply in love with Heathcliff, she refuses to truly be with him, knowing it would hinder her social status. Instead she marries Edgar Linton and has a daughter, Cathy, whom she died giving birth to.

Cathy Linton

Cathy Linton is the offspring of Catherine Earnshaw and Edgar Linton, who would became a pawn in Heathcliff's grand plan when she married Linton Heathcliff. She got one of the only happy endings in the 1847 novel in marrying Hareton Earnshaw after her first husband's death.

Mr. Earnshaw

Martin Clunes' Mr. Earnshaw is considered a kind-hearted but stern man, acting as the patriarch of the family. While Mr. Earnshaw has two children, Catherine and Hindley, he shows more affection toward the adopted Heathcliff, unlike the rest of his family, meaning all protection was removed from the orphan after his death.

Mrs. Earnshaw

Mrs. Earnshaw is, of course, the wife of Wuthering Heights' master and mother to Catherine and Hindley. Unlike her husband, she disliked Heathcliff's presence, viewing him as an unwelcome stranger. That said, she dies early in Wuthering Heights' original story, shortly after Heathcliff's arrival.

Hindley Earnshaw

The Earnshaws' son, Hindley, is the sister to Catherine and heir to Wuthering Heights who bullies Heathcliff out of jealousy for capturing his father's affection. He would eventually marry Frances and have a son, Hareton Earnshaw. His gambling addiction and alcoholism prove to be the downfall of the Earnshaws, as they set in motion a chain of events that lead Heathcliff to acquire Wuthering Heights.

Frances

Frances comes to live at Wuthering Heights after marrying Hindley Earnshaw, and they would eventually have a child, Hareton Earnshaw. Sadly, Hindley's silly and cheerful bride died not long after giving birth, driving her husband's alcoholism.

Hareton Earnshaw

The son of Hindley Earnshaw and Frances, Hareton Earnshaw, was raised by Heathcliff after both of his parents' death. But, in an act of revenge, Heathcliff deprived Hareton of an education. He went on to marry Cathy Linton after Linton Heathcliff and his father's deaths, reuniting Wuthering Heights' core families.