When exactly might Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka be released digitally for the world to enjoy?

The Warner Bros. musical only just came out, but it seems to be hitting the right spot with critics and audiences. The film has been called “a super charming delight” and is currently sitting at an 84% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While it only just hit theaters worldwide, audiences are already wondering when they will be able to view the family-friendly musical from the comforts of their own homes.

When Will Wonka Start Streaming?

Warner Bros.

Wonka first arrived in theaters on December 15, but the project does not currently have an official digital or streaming release date.

To get an idea of when Timothée Chalamet’s movie musical will start streaming on Max, one should take a look at the release timelines of the theatrical premieres, digital releases, and streaming debuts of some of Warner Bros.' recent big-budget theatrical projects:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Theatrical: March 17, 2023 Digital: April 7, 2023 (21 days after theatrical) Streaming: May 23, 2023 (67 days after theatrical)

Evil Dead Rise Theatrical: April 21, 2023 Digital: May 9, 2023 (18 days after theatrical) Streaming: June 23, 2023 (63 days after theatrical)

The Flash

Theatrical: June 16, 2023 Digital: July 18, 2023 (33 days after theatrical) Streaming: August 25, 2023 (70 days after theatrical)

Barbie

Theatrical: July 21, 2023 Digital: September 12, 2023 (53 days after theatrical) Streaming: December 15, 2023 (147 days after theatrical)

Blue Beetle

Theatrical: August 18, 2023 Digital: September 26, 2023 (39 days after theatrical) Streaming: November 17, 2023 (91 days after theatrical)



Based on this data, and anticipating that Wonka will perform decently at the U.S. box office, it's likely that the film will hit digital online platforms (like Google Play, Apple TV, YouTube, etc.) by the start of February 2024.

Wonka's positive outlook in theaters indicates that its theatrical-to-streaming window will skew longer. So, fans shouldn't expect Wonka to start streaming on Max until Spring 2024, potentially not until May 2024.

Could Wonka's Success Delay Its Streaming Debut?

Currently, Wonka is fostering solid box office performance. In its opening weekend, it made $39 million and $152 million total worldwide (per Box Office Mojo).

In a year where countless movies are underperforming at the box office, Warner Bros. is undoubtedly thrilled with how the film is doing. Because of that, it's hard to imagine the studio is in any rush to usher it out of theaters and into streaming.

So, one should not be surprised if it is on the later side of estimations before Wonka can be enjoyed from home.

Given the success of the candy-coated epic, it is also a safe bet the world will see Timothée Chalamet don Willy Wonka's colorful outfit once again for another outing as the famous chocolatier.

Wonka is now playing in theaters worldwide.