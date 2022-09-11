Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Open to Marvel Movie Role

Gal Gadot has been a DCEU mainstay ever since her first appearance as Wonder Woman in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Since then, the actress has appeared in several films under the DC umbrella, such as two Wonder Woman solo outings and its famous Justice League movies.

Aside from having a huge role in the wider DCEU, Gadot has since transitioned to Disney to portray another major character, the Evil Queen Grimhilde in the retelling of an animated classic, Snow White. The Fast Five actress previously shared that this role is so "different than anything that [she has] ever [done] before."

Now, Gadot has opened up about her new role while also teasing a potential Marvel future.

Wonder Woman vs. The Avengers? Gal Gadot Teases Possibilities

Marvel & DC

In an interview with Access at this year's D23 Expo, DCEU star Gal Gadot expressed her interest in a potential crossover between Wonder Woman and the Avengers.

Gadot first shared her reaction while playing the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White, describing it as "amazing" and "delightful:"

"Well, where do I begin? First of all, I feel grateful for the opportunity that I got to play this iconic villain character. It was amazing. It was delicious and delightful and I enjoyed every single moment of it."

The DC actress then revealed that she's "open" to appearing in a Marvel movie, pitching a project where "Wonder Woman appears in the Avengers and the Avengers appears in Wonder Woman:"

"Maybe we can do something like, you know, Wonder Woman appears in the Avengers and the Avengers appears in Wonder Woman. We’ll see, I mean I’m open. I’m all about love and I like my friends both in DC and Marvel. So we’ll see."

Will Gal Gadot Play Another Marvel Hero?

Gal Gadot's enthusiastic response about a potential Marvel and DC crossover is an exciting development. This is also in line with Dwayne Johnson's previous interest in a crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with him saying that he is "optimistic" that such a future can come to pass.

While this "dream crossover" isn't expected to happen anytime soon, the fact that major DCEU stars are open to this idea is promising and could lay the ground for a future project to be unveiled.

Aside from the crossover, Gadot's talent and acting prowess make her a prime candidate to join the MCU for another comic-book movie role. It remains to be seen how long the actress would play the DCEU's Wonder Woman, but if she decides to hang up the boots, then Marvel could welcome her in the future.

Many have pitched that an ideal role for Gadot is Elektra or even one of the mutants, preferably Mystique. Meanwhile, others have also suggested Elsa Bloodstone.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Gadot has a bright future under the Marvel umbrella.