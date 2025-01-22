Where Is 'Wild Cards' Filmed? Locations In Real Life Revealed

Wild Cards is a police procedural on The CW starring Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan and Deceitful Love's Giacomo Gianniotti. The duo stars as a con woman and police officer who must work together to solve weekly cases and earn a shot at redemption.

Those wondering where the crime series is filmed may recognize some locations from Vancouver, Canada.

Where in Canada Is Wild Cards Filmed?

CBC

False Creek, Vancouver

Fans of Wild Cards will know that Gianniotti's character, Cole Ellis, lives on a houseboat in the show.

The location for filming these scenes, along with many other water-bound ones, was False Creek in Vancouver, which contains a port for many yachts and boats downtown.

Gianniotti described these scenes as some of his favorites in an interview with Hidden Remote:

"Certainly where my character lives on the houseboat, those were some of my favorite scenes. It's in this place called False Creek in Vancouver, which is sort of like a port in a harbor, so there's just boats around and you're on the water, there's this big, sweeping deck that [Ellis] lives on in his boat."

Granville Island, Vancouver

Another waterfront location in Wild Cards is Vancouver's iconic Granville Island. The area's notable bridge and waterfront market are featured in many scenes in the series, particularly near Ellis' houseboat.

Granville Island is a market and shopping district located under the Granville Street Bridge, opposite False Creek from Downtown Vancouver.

The Post, Vancouver

In the first episode of Wild Cards, fans can spot the outline of Vancouver's The Post in the background as the series took to filming exteriors on the streets around the building.

The Post once served as the city's main post office and has since been renovated into a shopping and dining precinct.

Vancouver Central Library

Season 2 of Wild Cards (which is currently airing) also features some scenes shot in and around the Vancouver Central Library on West Georgia Street.

The building, which occupies an entire city block, features a unique design and houses nine floors of books, resources, and study spaces.

Wild Cards is just one of many TV series that has used the vast array of locations in Vancouver, including Virgin River (you can read more about its filming locations here).

Wild Cards Season 2 airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.