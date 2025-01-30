White Chicks 2: Will a Sequel Ever Release?

Even more than 20 years later, fans have been begging for a White Chicks 2.

Originally released in 2004, White Chicks never received a potential sequel. The comedy saw the beloved Wayans Brother (Shawn and Marlon) take on the roles of two FBI agents who go undercover as a pair of white women to hopefully catch a criminal kidnapper.

Since that time, Shawn and Marlon Wayans moved on to other projects, continuing their fan-favorite Scary Movie franchise (which has a sixth entry officially on the books) as well as appearing in other hits like 2024's Air.

Is There a White Chicks 2?

White Chicks

Conversations about White Chicks 2 have continued to burble online since the movie's release decades ago.

An official sequel to the 2004 comedy has never seen the light of day, but that is not to say one will never happen.

In 2009, White Chicks 2 was officially announced as a follow-up to the cult-hit comedy. The project was being developed by The Wayans Brothers yet again along with Sony Pictures (via Screenrant).

That sequel would slowly fade into the background, officially being canceled by Sony in 2014. That has not stopped conversations about a potential sequel from making its way around though.

Star Marlon Wayans sparked fan curiosity about a potential second movie again in 2018, as he teased he was interested in doing White Chicks 2. In an appearance on TRL Australia (via KIIS 1065), Wayans divulged, "If things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2," but offered little in terms of specifics beyond that:

"Is 'White Chicks 2' happening anytime soon? I don’t know. But there’s been a lot of rumblings happening. A lot of people want us to do it. So me and my brothers have been talking. So if things go right, we hope to do a 'White Chicks 2.'"

This was followed up just a year later when co-star Terry Crews claimed Shawn Wayans said "We’re getting it going," indicating the movie was for sure happening (via Talent Recap).

"I actually got with Shawn [Wayans], and he was like, 'Man, we’re doing it. We’re getting it going.' I’m staying in shape just for that movie."

This was seemingly not exactly the case, as Marlon Wayans clarified on Instagram, "Is this true?! Um... NO! Not yet."

Since then, there has been little movement on the front of a potential White Chicks sequel. Marlon Wayans, though, remains adamant that he wants to make it happen. In 2023 he reaffirmed his interest in doing White Chicks 2, telling fans "I would do [it]" (via Revolt):

"If we do 'White Chicks,' it gotta be me and Shawn… we’ll see. I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a 'White Chicks 2.' I think that, and I would return to the 'Scary Movie' franchise. They’re out. That’s why I returned to it now. I think that it needs a reboot, and the only story that people want to hear is the Wayans are back."

In recent years, Marlon's brother Shawn said in a conversation with Covered Geekly that it will ultimately come down to "studio," "budget," and "compensation for it," adding that "[we] have to find the right studio that is willing."

An official announcement of a White Chicks 2 is still something that has not come, with no word on whether it ever will. However, with the likes of Scary Movie seemingly coming back from the dead, maybe, another White Chicks movie happening is more likely now than ever.

White Chicks is currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S. after notably being purged from Hulu in July 2024.