WandaVision Removed White Vision's Wanda Meet-Up (Photos)

WandaVision's finale almost featured a pivotal encounter between Wanda Maximoff and White Vision.

The finale of the Elizabeth Olsen-led Disney+ series had no shortage of deleted scenes.

In fact, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer revealed that "the finale was the thing that was rewritten the most times," and it was "the hardest to find and craft and bring home."

WandaVision's finale almost featured an appearance from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and a scene that would've seen Señor Scratchy transform into his true demon form.

WandaVision Unveils Deleted White Vision & Wanda Sequence

Marvel concept artist Simeon Wilkins shared newly-surfaced storyboard art for WandaVision's finale, confirming that a key scene featuring Wanda Maximoff and White Vision was scrapped from the episode.

Wanda flies to Westview to monitor the situation:

Simeon Wilkins

Wanda continues to traverse through the town of Westview, seemingly trying to find something or someone:

Simeon Wilkins

Wanda, who appears to be shocked, meets White Vision in Westview:

Simeon Wilkins

It's a confrontation between White Vision and Wanda:

Simeon Wilkins

Wanda is speechless, seemingly realizing that White Vision isn't the same Vision she knew and loved:

Simeon Wilkins

White Vision, confused, appears to not recognize Wanda:

Simeon Wilkins

Will White Vision & Wanda Reunite in Future MCU Projects?

It's unfortunate that White Vision and Wanda didn't meet in the WandaVision finale, but this new storyboard suggests that there was a plan for an initial encounter between the pair.

It's possible that Marvel Studios is saving a reunion between Vision and Wanda in the future.

Given that Wanda's fate is unknown after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a reunion with White Vision isn't certain.

Still, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that Wanda is still alive and her story is far from over, meaning that the Scarlet Witch could return at some point.

In fact, White Vision's upcoming Disney+ series could be where a reunion between the former lovers happens.

Hopefully, more concrete answers about White Vision and the fate of the Scarlet Witch will be unveiled sooner rather than later.

All episodes of WandaVision are streaming on Disney+.