WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris Joins Disney+ Christmas Movie

Teyonah Parris made her Marvel debut in WandaVision, portraying SWORD agent Monica Rambeau who is the daughter of Lashana Lynch's Maria from 2019's Captain Marvel. Parris had a memorable performance in the Disney+ series, which served as her origin story her superhero origin story before venturing into space alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan in The Marvels.

Aside from being busy with her Marvel gigs, a new report has revealed her next project under the House of Mouse umbrella.

WandaVision Actress Cast in New Disney Movie

Deadline shared that WandaVision actress Teyonah Parris has joined the cast of Dashing Through the Snow, Disney+'s next Christmas movie. Joining Parris in the project are Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Lil Rel Howery.

The upcoming Disney movie is directed by Tim Story. Aside from the trio that is mentioned, other cast members include Oscar Nunez, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi Patel, Marcus Lewis, and Madison Skye Validum.

Production on Dashing Through the Snow is currently underway in Atlanta, with the film expected to arrive on the streaming service this holiday season.

Deadline also shared a brief synopsis of the movie, mentioning that it revolves around a story of a divorced social worker who "despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory."

Disney's Next Holiday Movie is Star-Studded

In WandaVision, Teyonah Parris already showed that she has the acting chops for comedy during the series' sitcom scenes. This could be useful in her upcoming Disney+ project, considering that Dashing Through the Snow will be much lighter in tone than the MCU show.

While Deadline didn't reveal Parris' character in the movie, the actress might have landed one of its lead roles. It's possible that the WandaVision actress might end up playing the wife of the lead character who is a divorced social worker.

Another possible role for Parris is the movie's villain, who is confirmed to be a local politician. Playing an evil character offers a rare opportunity for the character as it allows her to add another layer to his evolving acting career.



All in all, given its mastery of family-friendly projects, it looks like Disney will up the ante for this year's holiday special as it offers a unique Christmas story that is poised to be an emotional affair.