Where to Watch 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Online

The Walking Dead is about to release a brand-new spin-off with Daryl Dixon -here's how to watch it all.

The Walking Dead universe has continued to expand in big ways since the flagship post-apocalyptic series closed out with Season 11 in 2022.

Fans were already treated to Maggie and Negan's Dead City spin-off this year, with Daryl Dixon and Fear the Walking Dead's final episodes still to come.

Norman Reedus' crossbow-wielding badass Daryl Dixon is also back in his own spin-off which takes him to the shores of France, the origin of the zombie virus.

How to Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

AMC

The Walking Dead universe's latest offering, Daryl Dixon, will start airing its six-episode first season on Sunday, September 10 on the AMC+ streaming service.

The spin-off will premiere new episodes every Sunday on AMC+ at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT before airing later the same day on AMC at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The debut chapter, "L'ame Perdue," will debut on September 10 and start out a "violent chain of events" upon Daryl's arrival in France:

"Daryl Dixon's arrival to France sets off a violent chain of events that inadvertently puts a young boy at the heart of a growing religious movement in danger; Daryl agrees to help shepherd the boy to safety in exchange for help returning to America."

Episode 2, titled "Alouette," will follow on September 17 and be called "Alouette," the sophomore installment will see Daryl and company "face trouble on the road:"

"Daryl, Isabelle, Laurent, and Sylvie face trouble on the road. Isabelle remembers the day the hungry ones appeared. Laurent struggles to fit in."

The full release schedule for Daryl Dixon Season 1 can be read below:

Episode 1: "L'âme Perdue" – Sunday, September 10

Episode 2: "Alouette" – Sunday, September 17

Episode 3: "Paris sera toujours Paris" – Sunday, September 24

Episode 4: "La Dame de Fer" – Sunday, October 1

Episode 5: "Deux Amours" – Sunday, October 8

Episode 6: "Coming Home" – Sunday, October 15

Daryl Dixon has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its premiere, with filming on the sophomore outing set to continue in Europe amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes as part of a deal between the actors' guild and AMC - via Deadline.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on Sunday, September 17 on AMC and AMC+, with new episodes following weekly.