Daryl Dixon Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon was brought back from The Walking Dead in a spin-off titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and now fans are looking ahead to the release of Season 2.

Daryl Dixon first premiered on AMC on September 10, 2023, thrusting the popular character into an unfamiliar setting for him and fans alike - France.

The six-episode Season 1 was received well by both critics and fans alike, and AMC even renewed it for a Season 2 months before its initial release.

When Is Daryl Dixon Season 2 Releasing?

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was officially confirmed in July 2023.

Season 2 will also sport a new subtitle: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol.

Filming wrapped on Season 2 in late December 2023. On December 21, specifically, Fallou Boukar actor Eriq Ebouaney shared a photo via Instagram confirming that Season 2 had finished production.

In late February, series lead Norman Reedus officially announced that Season 2 would be premiering sometime in the summer, but fans don't yet know an official date to expect the new installment.

And Season 2 will not be the end. In an interview with Temple of Geek that took place at the Saturn Awards on February 9, executive producer Scott Gimple revealed that Season 3 is already in the works.

Gimple stated that they were "just starting up on Dead City Season 2 and Daryl Dixon Season 3:"

"...and then we're just starting up on 'Dead City' Season 2, and 'Daryl Dixon' Season 3, so, yeah. We're really excited to be telling these stories and they couldn't be any more different."

Who's Cast in Daryl Dixon Season 2?

Many cast members who appeared in the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 will be returning for Season 2.

Of course, the title character himself, Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon, will have a major role in the upcoming installment, but this time around fans can expect to see a lot more of Melissa McBride's Carol as well.

Many of the supporting actors will also be returning to make up the cast of Season 2, such as Louis Puech Scigliuzzi's Laurent and Laika Blanc Francard's Sylvie.

Deadline reported in November 2023 that The Resident's Manish Dayal will also be added to the star-studded cast of Season 2.

The report stated that Dayal's character will be named Ash, who will be a Boston native who previously worked as an engineer before the zombie apocalypse.

It is unclear as to how Ash landed in France alongside Daryl and the other characters, but fans can expect Season 2 to fully explain that.

Here is a list of actors that are expected to appear in Season 2 of Daryl Dixon, and their respective characters:

Norman Reedus - Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride - Carol Peletier

Clémence Poésy - Isabelle

Louis Puech Scigliuzzi - Laurent

Laika Blanc Francard - Sylvie

Anne Charrier - Genet

Romain Levi - Codron

Eriq Ebouaney - Fallou Boukar

Manish Dayal - Ash

What Will Happen in Daryl Dixon Season 2?

The original plan for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was for the show to focus on Daryl and Carol in France after the events of the flagship show.

However, as TVLine reported before the release of Season 1, Carol actress Melissa McBride had to be downgraded from a series regular due to filming conflicts.

This caused the plot of the show to shift its plans for Season 1, making it more about Daryl on his own. However, McBride was able to return as a series regular for Season 2, so fans can expect to see the Daryl and Carol dynamic from The Walking Dead back in full swing in the upcoming installment.

The ending of Season 1 suggests that Daryl will stay in France during Season 2.

Fans can also likely expect to see Daryl's relationships with the new characters introduced in Season 1 grow and also change now that Carol will be back as well.

Of course, there is also the plotline that Laurent is the messiah (or the cure) to everything that is going on, which Season 2 will likely explore further as well.

Is There A Trailer For Daryl Dixon Season 2?

A full-length trailer for Daryl Dixon Season 2 has not yet been released, but The Walking Dead YouTube channel did share a 30-second teaser back in October 2023.

Despite Daryl being the titular character, the footage included Carol a lot more than it did him.

A lot of shots teased Carol will be on the hunt for Daryl, not stopping until she finds him.

There were a couple of tension-filled shots of Carol sitting in a car with Walkers all around her, hinting at her finding herself in more than one sticky situation. One shot, however, showed her inside the car with blood splattered all over the windows and front windshield, meaning that she will likely be as ruthless and resourceful as ever when it comes to fighting off the zombies.

However, Daryl was also featured a few times. In one shot, he could be seen riding his motorcycle, and in another, he was entering a room holding a gun.

The full teaser trailer can be seen below:

Season 1 of Daryl Dixon is available to stream on AMC+, and Season 2 is expected to be released in Summer 2024.

