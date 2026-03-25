As Fans Wait for VisionQuest, Paul Bettany's Forgotten Horror Thriller Finds A New Streaming Home

Paul Bettany's trajectory in the MCU has been nothing short of interesting, with his Vision arc taking an even more intriguing direction in WandaVision. The Disney+ series put him at the heart of an emotionally layered story, a sad suburban mystery that is often the go-to reference for fans when citing a good MCU show. The performance earned Bettany Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, and it left fans ready for more. Unfortunately, they've had to wait for years to see more of Vision.

That next chapter, VisionQuest, is on its way to Disney+ this year. While the wait continues, a piece of Bettany's pre-MCU past surfaced on a different platform. His 2010 supernatural horror film Legion, in which he plays a fallen Archangel trying to prevent the apocalypse, began streaming on Netflix US on March 1.

Sony Pictures

Directed by Scott Stewart, Legion opens with God losing faith in humanity and sending a legion of angels to end it all. The Archangel Michael, played by Bettany, defies the order. He falls to Earth, cuts off his own wings, arms himself, and drives toward a remote desert diner called Paradise Falls on the edge of the Mojave. Inside, a pregnant waitress named Charlie carries a child Michael believes is humanity's last hope and the target of everything coming for them.

The film locks its characters inside the diner as a horde of possessed humans and heavenly soldiers close in. It even features a zombie ice cream man who evokes your worst childhood nightmares. It is part siege film, part biblical action thriller, with a vibe of The Terminator (thanks to Bettany's acting) and a late-night horror flick. Yes, it's as exciting as it sounds and accessible, one of the most widely used subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms on the planet.

The supporting cast includes Dennis Quaid, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Adrianne Palicki, Kate Walsh, and Kevin Durand as the Archangel Gabriel, the film's main antagonist. For fans of Bettany, this should be the perfect stopgap while waiting for the actor's return as Vision.

What To Expect From VisionQuest

VisionQuest picks up the story of White Vision, the blank, memory-restored android who flew away at the end of WandaVision. This happens after the original Vision engages him in a conversation about the Ship of Theseus in relation to who he actually is. VisionQuest is the third chapter of an unconventional trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha: All Along.

Showrunner Terry Matalas, who ran Star Trek: Picard Season 3 and 12 Monkeys, leads the creative team. James Spader returns as Ultron, Vision's creator, more than a decade after Age of Ultron. Todd Stashwick plays Paladin, a mercenary hunting Vision for his technology.

Emily Hampshire plays EDITH, Tony Stark's AI security system. Orla Brady is FRIDAY, Stark's former AI assistant. T'Nia Miller joins as Jocasta, a character from the comics with deep ties to Ultron and the Avengers. Ruaridh Mollica plays Thomas Shepherd, Vision's son. Mary McDonnell and Faran Tahir round out the cast.

White Vision is expected to be put through the wringer in this show as he battles with the flood of memories he inherited from his Red counterpart and tries to make sense of it. James Spader's ever-menacing Ultron is also a key figure in VisionQuest, which only means more trouble for White Vision to deal with.