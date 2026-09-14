VisionQuest Merch Potentially Confirms 1 New Inhuman Hero Joining The MCU

With VisionQuest's October 14 release fast approaching, new merchandise is providing insight into additional characters that may feature, including those from dormant Marvel Studios properties. Disney+ will soon be home to the final chapter of the WandaVision trilogy, starring Paul Bettany's White Vision on a quest to reclaim his memories and, perhaps ironically, humanity. Vision is expected to come face-to-face with the AIs of MCU's past, including James Spader's Ultron. However, a different type of artificial being may be thrown into the ring.

BoxLunch revealed a new t-shirt design for Marvel Studios' VisionQuest, featuring two logos: one for the series and another for the term "Hard Drive." The plain white women's T-shirt features only the two logos., and the description calls "Hard Drive" a "racing logo." While it's unconfirmed what this could refer to, Marvel Comics readers may recall the Inhuman of the same name.

BoxLunch

Hard-Drive is an Inhuman cyborg introduced in 1991's X-Factor run. A member of the Dark Riders, a group of Inhumans who served the notorious X-Men villain Apocalypse, Hard-Drive was given his robotic body by their leader in exchange for eliminating mutants whom Apocalypse deemed unfit to survive.

Eventually killed by Jean Grey's clone Madelyne Pryor, Hard-Drive later appeared in other comic series featuring the Dark Riders, such as 2016's Uncanny X-Men. He typically serves as the group's leader, determining which targets are worthy of living.

Marvel Comics

Hard-Drive can merge with nearly any type of technology, allowing him to download information or integrate other technologies into his own body.

It's important to emphasize that, even though Hard-Drive is closely tied to the world of X-Men, he is classified as an Inhuman; Inhumans are descendants of those genetically modified by the Kree and must be exposed to Terrigan Mist to unlock their abilities.

Marvel Comics

There aren't plot-related connections between Hard-Drive and Vision in the comics; however, they're linked by nature (or rather, the lack of it). Both are artificial-looking beings whose existence teeters on the line between human and organic life.

Given the abundance of artificial intelligence characters already included in VisionQuest, Hard-Drive could serve as either a unique addition or juxtaposition, as Vision potentially contends with what it means to be more than just a machine.

Why Inhumans Are a Natural Fit for MCU's VisionQuest

Marvel Comics

When considering Hard-Drive's potential role in VisionQuest, his comic book history readily positions him as an antagonist. He could be among those hunting Vision, either to take him down or to harvest his technology.

Bringing an Inhuman into the mix could also expand the MCU's roster. Following the one-season Marvel's Inhumans series in 2017, the group has been absent from the franchise. Hard-Drive could offer a low-stakes way to reintroduce the Inhumans while leaving the door open for bigger plans down the line. This wouldn't even be the only instance of Marvel's now-defunct ABC era factoring into VisionQuest.

If Marvel does want to revive the Inhumans, VisionQuest could provide a safe starting point. Hard-Drive's cybernetic nature also complements the show's exploration of artificial vs. human life, making his introduction feel organic to Vision's story rather than merely a cameo.