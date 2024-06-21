All seven episodes of the new docuseries America's Sweethearts are streaming on Netflix, and fans may be looking to learn more about the real-life Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders (DCC) featured in them.

One such cheerleader is Victoria Kalina from Coppell, Texas. Born on October 27, Kalina is in her early 20s and a second-generation DCC after her mother was on the team in the mid-to-late 1980s.

5 Fun Facts About America Sweethearts' Victoria Kalina

Victoria Kalina

Victoria Kalina's Cheerleading Journey Began at Age 2

Being a cheerleader requires years of training, and Victoria Kalina knows this firsthand.

On her Dallas Cowboys biography page, she said she started dancing when she was 2 years old and was part of her dance center's competition team. Kalina has trained in most competitive styles, such as ballet, tap, and jazz, among many others. She also danced for a "professional performing company" in high school.

She discussed being a mentor at dance conventions and teaching at the dance center where she trained as she got older:

"I began dancing at Top Hat Dance Centre at the age of 2. I spent 18 years there training in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, musical theatre and styles. I spent 10 of those years competing in dance company. During high school, I was also a member in their professional performing company which performed at various corporate events around the metroplex. I loved attending dance conventions to work with different choreographers and to compete with my company. I was also a dance teacher at Top Hat during my high school years teaching ballet and tap to elementary dancers."

After high school, Kalina continued her training at The Joffrey Ballet School in Dallas and eventually joined the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team.

Victoria Joined as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader in 2019

In 2019, Kalina began her first season as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

On her bio page, Kalina discussed how "as a little girl [she] knew [she] wanted to be a DCC:"

"I was very fortunate to grow up around the DCC! I spent every summer in Camp DCC and many years as a Jr. DCC. Watching and learning from the DCC as a little girl I knew I wanted to be a DCC because I loved the sparkle of the iconic uniform and getting to dance with pom poms."

Kalina then "began to see how they made a difference" through DCC's various programs and performances, which made her "[love] the organization even more."

She dreamt of joining the team since 2004. Kalina said, "I respect the organization, and I feel very protective of it:"

"As I got older, I began to see how they made a difference in the lives of others – USO tours, hospital visits, nursing homes, waving to fans at the games, being a positive role model, etc and I knew I loved the organization even more. I wanted to be part of the DCC because I respect the organization, and I feel very protective of it. It has been a dream of mine since my very first Camp DCC in 2004."

Throughout her time on the team, Kalina has found "the most beautiful and supportive sisters" in her teammates and knows there are "so many great experiences ahead of [her]:"

"I love EVERYTHING about being a part of the DCC! But what I love the most is knowing I have so many great experiences ahead of me with this organization. I promise to cherish every single one of them! AND I absolutely love experiencing this journey with 35 of the most beautiful and supportive sisters who push me to be a better me."

Victoria Briefly Left the Dallas Cowboys in 2022

Citing "personal issues," Kalina stepped back for the 2022 season and took a break from the DCC.

She broke the news over Instagram, where she thanked everyone "for all your love, encouragement and support:"

"Dear Friends, Due to some personal issues, I have made a brave, mature and unselfish decision to take a leave from the sidelines this season. THANK YOU for all your love, encouragement and support! Your messages mean THE world to me. I am reading every one of them and I will get back to you when I can."

Still calling the rest of DCC her sisters, Kalina said she was excited to see them "SHINE this season:"

"The DCC organization is family and I am so lucky to have their love and support. I can’t wait to watch my sisters SHINE this season and cheer on the new rookies! I love y’all and appreciate all your KINDNESS and LOVE! XOXO,

Victoria"

In 2024, she is cheering again for her fourth season.

Victoria Became a Fitness Instructor

During her time away from the DCC, Kalina took on a new role as an elite instructor at eve., a self-described "Women - Only Luxury Experience."

The .eve website describes the Dallas-based studio as "the perfect place" for anyone who wants to "reset, recharge, or connect with like-minded women."

Kalina's role was announced on eve.'s Instagram. The post first mentioned how committed to the studio the newest instructor is, with her having been "in the studio almost daily:"

"MEET VICTORIA

*your new elite instructor* Victoria Kalina most likely looks like a very familiar face to most of you as she is in the studio almost daily & has been demoing since the opening of the studio."

In the announcement, Kalina is described as "a PERFECT addition to the eve. family:"

"Victoria whole heartedly EMBODIES an eve. woman & is a PERFECT addition to the eve. family. The eve. experience is an experience that was created to be like none other. As we expand our family, the utmost care will always be at the forefront to keep that unique experience alive. We are beyond excited to welcome Victoria to the space"

Victoria Has Her Own Blog

Described as "a deep dive into my life with all things girly and pink," Kalina's blog certainly looks the part with its pink aesthetic.

Kalina started the blog in December 2023, and her most recent post was in February 2024. In her first post, she talks about how she has been thinking about this project for a while.

She wrote about how her goal with it is "to share a deeper, more personal insight with y'all than what you may see on my social media accounts," and readers can see that in her blog posts so far.

Posts range from fashion advice to learning what a typical "day in the life" for a cheerleader looks like. She offers insight into what she does to prepare for game days or how much she loves February, particularly because of Valentine's Day.

How To Follow Victoria Kalina Online

Those looking to follow Kalina can find her on Instagram (@victoriakalina) and TikTok (@victoriakalina5678).

America Sweethearts is streaming on Netflix.

