MCU Actress Is Glad She Got Rejected from Venom Movie Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with an impressive ensemble of actors and actresses that bring heroes and villains to life on-screen. Despite the massive roster of talent, there are still other famous stars who were rejected for roles in the successful superhero franchise.

WWE Legend John Cena revealed that he was rejected for previous parts in Marvel movies before joining the DC Extended Universe, saying that it included a role as Cable in Deadpool 2. Meanwhile, Justice League actor Joe Manganiello shared that he passed on a role in an unknown Marvel film, revealing that he wants to keep his options open down the line.

In addition, Matthew McConaughey also said that Marvel turned him down on portraying the MCU's Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk. Now, an MCU newcomer has revealed that she almost portrayed another Marvel role before her Disney+ debut.

Tatiana Maslany Almost Played She-Venom

Marvel

Speaking as a guest on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast with Scott Aukerman, She-Hulk lead star Tatiana Maslany revealed that she almost played another Marvel character prior to her MCU role.

When Aukerman told Maslany that Marvel had been trying to get her, the actress admitted that she was the one who was trying to get them, pointing out that the studio rejected her "multiple times:"

Aukerman: "You have not been part of the MCU up 'til now. They've been trying to get you." Maslany: “I’ve been trying to get them.” Aukerman: "Really?" Maslany: “They’ve rejected me multiple times.”

When pressed for answers, Maslany revealed that the role she wanted was She-Venom in Tom Hardy's Venom movie from Sony:

Aukerman: "For what? What did you try out for?" Maslany: “Venom. Not for Venom, unfortunately. But for Venom’s girlfriend or whatever.” Aukerman: "Venom's girlfriend?" Maslany: “(laughs) Yeah.” Aukerman: "Not even Tom Hardy-- Eddie Brock's girlfriend, just Venom's girlfriend?" Maslany: “(laughs) Just Venom’s girlfriend. Just the symbiote’s girlfriend.” Aukerman: "Who was [Venom] trying to date?" Maslany: “She was cut out. (laughs)”

In 2018's Venom, Michelle Williams played the role of Anne Weying, a.k.a. She-Venom.

Marvel

Aukerman asked Maslany if there are other Marvel roles that she applied for, but the actress noted that she is "quite happy" with portraying She-Hulk on screen.

Aukerman: "What else?" Maslany: “That one. There was something else too that did not work out for me. I’m quite happy with this one.”

Tatiana Maslany's Perfect Marvel Opportunity

It seems that fate worked in Tatiana Maslany's favor since that rejection redirected her to play the MCU's She-Hulk instead. While portraying She-Venom could've been a unique opportunity, many would agree that the longevity of the She-Hulk character and teaming up alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes is the better job to take.

Michelle Williams' Anne Weying in the Venom movies has been underutilized, with the character only having a minor role and less screentime in her last two outings. Although Weying's transformation as She-Venom was a memorable moment, Maslany's talent would not have flourished as this specific Marvel character.

Maslany's upcoming MCU debut as Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk, allows the actress to use her talent in more ways than one, considering that the Disney+ series has comedic elements combined with action-adventure aspects. The Orphan Black alum has already been receiving high praise from her She-Hulk co-stars and critics, thus serving as validation that nabbing that MCU role was a crucial step in her career growth moving forward.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Thursday, August 18 on Disney+.