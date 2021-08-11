Venom 3: Tom Hardy Reveals Why He's Already Planning Next Marvel Sequel

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to bring back Tom Hardy's symbiote-infused anti-hero alongside a new and dangerous villain in the form of Woody Harrelson's Carnage.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the much-anticipated Sonyverse sequel will follow the story of Eddie Brock's adjustment to his newfound life with Venom. Marketing for Let There Be Carnage already offered a glimpse of how the unusual duo will fine-tune their relationship, but the arrival of Carnage will once again make life difficult for both of them.

While the trailers and promotional materials for Let There Be Carnage already gave an idea of what the sequel will be about, there are still plot details being kept under wraps.

For starters, it is not known how the sequel will further set up Venom's arc in Sony's own shared universe, especially considering the fact that Morbius director Daniel Espinosa might've already spoiled Eddie Brock's involvement in the Jared Leto-led film.

Now, it looks like there's a strong possibility that more Venom content will arrive after the sequel.

TOM HARDY OPENS UP ABOUT VENOM 3

Tom Hardy sat down with Esquire to talk about his return to the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Hardy opened up about a potential Venom 3, admitting that he's "thinking" about it, but he also made it clear that "it won't be greenlit until the second is successful."

The Venom actor then pointed out that the studio was "really really pleased" with the sequel:

“I'm thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time. A third won't be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio were really, really pleased with number two.”

Esquire then pointed out that Hardy received a "story by" credit and producer title for Let There Be Carnage, in which the pitched storyline was created along with an old friend, British screenwriter Kelly Marcel. That said, Hardy shared that having the distinction as a producer for the film is almost moot, saying that it is what he'd be doing anyway "if I was just acting:"

“A producer is what I'd be doing anyway if I was just acting, I'd just be arguing with the studio about it.”

When asked how he wanted the Venom-Eddie relationship to evolve in the sequel, Hardy was tightlipped about the matter, saying that he's really "pleased" with the development of the characters:

“I'm pleased with it. I'm really pleased with it. I've got to be careful how I speak, because I'm a studio man. I'm an exec! Believe it or not.”

Despite the secretive nature of the actor, Hardy did tease that Carnage will not be the only villain in the Venom sequel, alluding to the presence of Naomie Harris' Shriek and the possible inclusion of Toxin by giving frantic hand gestures to the interviewer, which Esquire thinks means "stay tuned."

A VENOM TRILOGY?

Tom Hardy's latest comments about Venom essentially prove the fact that the actor is passionate about the Marvel franchise. The actor's producer credit for the film could further hint that he will be more involved in the franchise moving forward.

It remains to be seen if a third Venom film will be greenlit by Sony, but Hardy's remarks about the fact that the studio is "really really pleased" with Venom: Let There Be Carnage could hint that a trilogy for the symbiote-infused anti-hero is in the cards.

This is further amplified by Sony's promise that "there actually is a plan" for a potential Sonyverse crossover with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, with Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch even hinting that even more will be revealed when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out.

At this point, it makes sense that Venom will receive a third film considering that he has the potential to be the central character that ties every Sonyverse property together.

For now, Eddie Brock and Venom will need to deal with Carnage, Shriek, and possibly Toxin first before moving on to face another powerful villain in the threequel or even team up with the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in the future.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to premiere in theaters on September 24, 2021.