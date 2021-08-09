Will Tom Hardy's Venom Cameo In Morbius? Marvel Director May Have Just Spoiled His Return

Morbius has had a turbulent release schedule like most Hollywood blockbusters did as the pandemic hit. It was moved twice more before it was finally set to debut next year, almost two years after its initially planned premiere.

One thing that seems to have been forgotten in this shuffle is that Jared Leto's film will include a cameo from Michael Keaton's Vulture. It made fans speculate about who else might show up and whether this means it's connected to the MCU, which it is not.

But that doesn't mean that Sony's films can't cross over with themselves, which seems to be the case for Morbius and Venom.

VENOM SET TO MEET THE LIVING VAMPIRE?

In a translated interview with Morbius director Daniel Espinosa, MovieZine asked how he felt working with these massive stars on set. Espinosa recounted that it felt "strange" when looking at his schedule for the day:

"It usually feels strange before the day begins, when you look at the schedule and stand on the set yourself."

However, when raddling off names of stars, it seems that Espinosa let slip that Tom Hardy was among them:

"When you walk around there, the recording looks just like a Swedish production, but then when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting."

Morbius isn't the first time Espinosa has worked with big movie stars before, as his film Child 44 included stars like Gary Oldman and even Tom Hardy himself.

SONY MOVING FORWARD WITH ITS OWN UNIVERSE

The fact that Daniel Espinosa named dropped Tom Hardy alongside Jared Leto and Michael Keaton indicates that he was exclusively talking about his time filming Morbius. This could signify that he worked with Hardy for at least one scene.

Another possibility is that he could have filmed a scene that will be seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Regardless of who will cameo in whose film, it's obvious that these two characters will be crossing over faster than fans had expected.

It seems like Sony really wants to get the ball rolling on its own cinematic universe, especially after already casting Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter. Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch said in May that "there actually is a plan" regarding potential crossovers between all these characters, especially Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Morbius is currently scheduled to release in theaters on January 28, 2022.