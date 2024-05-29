Vampire Diaries Season 9 Hype Reaches New Heights Following New Video from Ian Somerhalder

The hype for Season 9 of The Vampire Diaries peaked following a fun video featuring stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley.

The hugely popular series aired on The CW for eight seasons starting in 2009. It followed Elena Gilbert as she navigated an intense love triangle between two vampire brothers. The show ended in 2017 with Season 8.

Along the way, they and the people they love are subjected to a nonstop string of supernatural threats that threaten their town and, sometimes, the entire world.

[ Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will More Episodes Ever Release? ]

Did Ian Somerhalder Just Tease The Vampire Diaries Season 9?

Ian Somerhalder

On May 28, The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore in The CW series, posted a video on both TikTok and Instagram that jestfully teased work beginning on Season 9 of the show.

In the video, which was captioned "Season 9 wrap?," Somerhalder is seen with co-star Paul Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore.

The clip starts with Somerhalder asking Wesley, "Season 9 is starting off pretty well, right?"

Wesley responds, "Yeah, bro." He starts to list how they have "one camera... a few bottles of water, and a boom."

Immediately, fans were feverish about the idea of a Season 9.

Instagram user @rikkemslarsen loudly proclaimed, "STOP PLAYING THIS ISN'T FUNNY," while @thats.marley shared that "Season 9 would be a dream."

@ashley_lynn_924 added:

"Are you finally going to give me TVD related content with Brothers Bond? I’ve been waiting for this moment if this is it."

Not long after, another video was released on Instagram, revealing what Somerhaler and Wesley were up to: a commercial for their Bourdon label, Bother's Bond. The full advertisement also promoted the delivery service GoPuff.

For some fans, this wasn't the Season 9 reveal they hyped themselves up for.

Will Season 9 of The Vampire Diaries Happen?

Since Season 8 of The Vampire Diaries was planned as the last season, and two spinoff series (The Originals and Legacies) ran their course, the chances of a Season 9 happening don't look great.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Vampire Diaries executive producer and co-creator Julie Plec spoke vaguely about why they chose Season 8 to be the last:

“There were a lot of things that went into [the decision to end the series]... Some logistics, some contractual, where you were just like, ‘OK if this person doesn’t come back, is the show still going to be good? What if they do come back, but we don’t know until the end?’ A lot of that silly stuff you’re not supposed to talk about. Logistical stuff.”

Plec also shared how the final decision was also chosen for story reasons, with the producer explaining that "if it feels like it should be over, then it should be over:"

"Aside from the logistics, the final decision came down to story. “What it came down to for us was, let’s start talking about the season and see what it feels like, see what stories we want to tell, see where those stories take us... And then if it feels like it should be over, then it should be over.”

While speaking on the Radio Andy show in 2021, star Ian Somerhalder revealed that he has "not heard anything about a Season 9:"

"I have not heard anything about a Season 9. I mean, what would happen, Stefan and Damon are—Damon has, like, grey hair, and they have canes, like, 'Oh, I gotta feed the baby!' Now, listen, it ran a great course, and now it's still alive. That's what's so amazing."

It's hard to imagine what Season 9 would be about. Both The Originals and Legacies thoroughly told the story of that world.

Legacies even gave an update on what Nina Dobrev's Elena Salvatore has been up to following the tragic finale events that left Paul Wesley's Stefan dead. Not only is she still happily married to Damon, but she also has a medical practice in Mystic Falls.

The duo's daughter, Stefanie Rose Salvatore, even appeared in several episodes of Legacies.

Sadly, for fans hoping a Season 9 will materialize, they'll have to settle for the three shows creator Julie Plec created up until this point.

The Vampire Diaries is streaming on Max and Peacock.

Read more about other popular TV shows on The Direct:

The Veil Twist Ending Explained

Doctor Who 73 Yard Plot Explained - The Meaning of Susan Twist & Episode Ending

Them Season 3 Prospects Addressed by Luke James: 'I'll Be There' (Exclusive)