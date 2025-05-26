10 TV Characters So Good They Deserve Their Own Show

TV spinoffs are a great way to continue the story of beloved characters from a movie or TV show. We've seen this done brilliantly in several popular TV series.

The Blacklist took a detour to follow Tom Keen’s thrilling life as an undercover operative in The Blacklist: Redemption. Similarly, due to their strong on-screen presence and the impact they had as some of the most hated characters during their time on The Vampire Diaries, the first vampire family—the Mikaelsons—were given their own show. Breaking Bad fans were treated to Better Call Saul, an insightful prequel exploring the life of criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. And Game of Thrones found new life in its gripping prequel, House of the Dragon.

These spinoffs work because certain characters leave us asking, "How did they get here?" or "Where do they go from here?".

Below, we break down 10 iconic TV characters that have left fans yearning for their story to be explored further in their own spinoff show.

Katarina Rostova- The Blacklist

The Blacklist

Following The Blacklist Series Finale on July 13, 2023, the vague hints and innuendos surrounding Katarina Rostova’s transformation into Raymond Reddington left many fans unsatisfied. For a storyline central to the show’s mystery, viewers were never clearly told how this transition happened.

A spinoff could finally explore the untold story of Katarina’s life as an operative trained by her father and all the events that led to and followed her transition to Raymond Reddington.

Additionally, Katarina Rostova's spinoff could uncover the legendary stories Reddington loved to tell, his deep friendship with Dembe, and the real reason he found it so difficult to tell Elizabeth Keen that he was actually Katarina Rostova.

We may know how The Blacklist ends, but there are still so many burning questions to be answered. A show like this wouldn’t just fill in the gaps, it would give fans the closure they’ve waited for. Read on to find out if Marvel Studios canceled Phase 6 Iron Man Spinoff Movie.

Arya Stark – Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

While Ned Stark's death in the first season of Game of Thrones was every fan's first heartbreak, his legacy lived on in the elusive Arya Stark. From being trained to be a faceless man to ending the Great War by killing the Night King—all the while never taking revenge for her father’s death by making a pie out of the flesh of Walder Frey's children and serving it to him before slitting his throat.

At the end of Game of Thrones, Arya set out on a ship to discover what is west of Westeros. An adventure with less horror and blood, after bidding farewell to her siblings, Sansa, Bran, and Jon.

But how easy will it be to lead a stress-free, peaceful life after killing the Night King? Maybe her story becomes something similar to Talon’s from The Outpost—a new world, new rules, and new threats.

Matt Donovan and the Human Fraction in Mystic Falls – The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries

One prevalent fact from The Vampire Diaries franchise is that when a vampire dies, every compulsion they ever had wears off. And throughout the franchise, we saw Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert become human, Stefan Salvatore die in The Vampire Diaries, and Klaus and Elijah Mikaelson also died in The Originals. Which means, more humans in Mystic Falls could now be uncompelled.

It must take a special kind of character to stand up to the caliber of vampires that trooped in and out of Mystic Falls—even the ones in his inner circle. What other adventures does Matt experience as the only human in the friend group? As the sheriff of Mystic Falls and as friends to the supernatural elements in the town, he is in the middle of it all. Which side does he take?

A spinoff could finally tell the story of the human side of Mystic Falls with Matt Donovan as their leader—how they coped with the ruckus and chaos brought by vampires and other supernatural creatures.

Lucious Lyon – Empire

Empire

Lucious Lyon of Fox’s Empire was the anti-hero. We saw a snippet of the emotional Dwight Walker story in the second season of Empire. Throughout the series, we got a sneak peek at the life Cookie lived in jail, but not Lucious's life when Cookie was away.

However, a big part of the story that was downplayed was that Lucious Lyon was also a single father with big dreams. Imagine a single dad raising a toddler and two boys alongside hustlers like Bunky and Verna, with a drug-addicted Carol as a mother figure.

A spinoff could dive into how he built his career, raised three sons, and possibly reveal why he’s as tough as he is.

Lucious Lyon’s spinoff could share more glances into his life as Dwight Walker, but focus on him as the West Side hustler and a father, doing everything to make his dream a reality, while also taking care of three children and maybe even missing his wife in jail. (Read on to see why Empire season 7 will never happen at Fox)

Katerina Petrova – The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries

The toughest of the doppelgängers—Katerina Petrova—caught the eyes of some of the most eligible vampire brothers. First, the Mikaelson brothers, and then the Salvatore brothers.

Throughout The Vampire Diaries, we saw fragments of her story—being born a Traveller, losing her entire family to Klaus Mikaelson, and then being on the run for 500 years. A spinoff would be the perfect opportunity to dive into her full backstory, and maybe even address some of the plot holes in the franchise. According to the TVD timeline, Elena Gilbert is a descendant of Katerina Petrova—yet so many questions remain.

We know how her story ends, but there’s still a long, intriguing tale of vampires, witches, and werewolves waiting to be told. The Katerina Petrova story would be one of cunning, betrayal, heartbreak, and survival.

Imagine a vampire who compels an entire town to keep her secret. Even though Cathrine Pierce is the most hated TV character, that alone is a story worth watching. (Ryan Coogler leans on vampire lore in his new supernatural horror film Sinners. Read More)

Frankenstein’s Monster – Penny Dreadful

Penny Dreadful

Penny Dreadful was such a beautifully written horror TV series. The showrunner, John Logan, along with his comrade Krysty Wilson-Cairns, could be enlisted again to put that pen game back into action and create yet another tragic, award-winning story—this time fully centered on Frankenstein’s Monster.

The story could begin with him as a kind-hearted orderly at a sanitarium, and his reanimation by Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

With the Penny Dreadful spinoff, maybe we get to see a real mean streak, and maybe he finds love.

I vote the horror TV series starts with rejection, pain, and rage—a dark journey that fully earns him the name “Frankenstein’s Monster”—and then a love so true, so real, that it reignites his compassion. Now that’s a story I’d watch.

Max Black Prequel – 2 Broke Girls

2 Broke Girls

Young Sheldon, the Big Bang Theory spinoff, stands out as a rare example of a successful sitcom spinoff in recent years, highlighting that while spinoffs from modern sitcoms are uncommon, they can still resonate with audiences when done right.

2 Broke Girls focuses more on the backstory of Caroline Channing (played by Beth Behrs), Max Black got very little—or no—love, especially when you consider that we never really got to see her mother. The show missed the opportunity to introduce her mom when Max revisits high school in Rhode Island to take a final exam in American history in Season 3.

Regardless, with a Max Black spinoff lies a beautiful dark comedy that dives into all the fake names, living in a car, never meeting her father, and the chaos of a young Max Black growing up with a mother she often describes as awful.

Bruce Wayne x Joker – Gotham

Gotham

Yet Another Batman/Joker Movie?! We all know there’s a reason why there can never be too many Batman and Joker movies—because in a crazy city like Gotham, anything can happen.

While certain facts are constant—like it’s always Batman vs. Joker, Detective Gordon has a love-hate relationship with the vigilante (aka Batman), and Batman is Bruce Wayne with his butler Alfred—each TV series and movie gives a unique rendition, with different personalities and sometimes even origin stories.

Fox’s Gotham was such a good TV show, even ranking number 2 on IMDb’s list of best to worst Batman adaptations. It gave us the usual chaotic Joker and then a taste of a calm, level-headed, and calculated Joker (Jerome and Jeremiah, both played brilliantly by Cameron Monaghan).

This version of Batman and Joker would make quite a show. Another interesting angle would be Bruce Wayne’s friendship and complicated relationship with the anti-hero Selina Kyle, played by Camren Bicondova. (Read on for all nine appearances of Joker from Heath Ledger to Joaquin Phoenix.)

John Diggle – Arrowverse

CW

John Diggle seems to be a constant in the Arrowverse, making appearances in some of their most iconic TV shows like Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. There were even whispers of a John Diggle spinoff, Justice U, which unfortunately got canceled.

On the cancellation of the show, David Ramsey said,” Diggle has a lot of story left:”

"CW decided to pass on all their shows in development. 'Justice U' was one of them. Would it have been great? Of course. I think Diggle has a lot of story left, Lantern ring or not. But again, there is 'Superman and Lois,' which, again, CW hasn’t made a decision on. A version of John Diggle exists within that mythos. We’ll see what happens there."

Taking from the words of John Diggle while speaking to The Flash, he said,

"Barry, I lived a long life here on this earth. I've been a spy, a vigilante, a soldier. Hell, I've even been the Green Arrow. The most important job I have ever had is as a dad.”

Maybe the prolific character finally gets his flowers, in the form of a show that dives deeper into his life as a spy married to a spy, navigating both parenthood and mayhem. The John Diggle perspective deserves its spotlight.

David Rose – Schitt’s Creek

Schitt's Creek

Schitt’s Creek followed the story of a once-wealthy family who are forced to leave their lives behind and settle in a town called Schitt’s Creek after they go bankrupt. The show starred Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara.

The comedy series ended just after David Rose married his business partner, Patrick Brewer. They plan to buy a little cottage that looks like Kate Winslet’s cottage from The Holiday and spend the rest of their life together.

For the Schitt’s Creek spinoff, maybe we’ll get to see David Rose as a husband, navigating life in Schitt’s Creek without his family and amid the colorful characters in town. Or maybe David Rose could run for mayor—because Roland Schitt is obviously loaded now and may no longer want the job. Stevie Budd might be in the market for a little glow-up, etc.

There’s definitely a beautiful sitcom waiting to be told in Schitt’s Creek with David Rose as the lead.