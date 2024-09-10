Season 4 of HGTV's Unsellable Houses aired in late 2023 but was without Jeff Lawrence, leaving many fans wondering what he is doing and where he is now.

Unsellable Houses follows twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb as they help everyday people sell houses that would normally be deemed unsellable, as the title suggests.

Throughout the first three seasons, contractor Jeff Lawrence periodically appeared on the show but was noticeably absent in Season 4.

What Happened to Unsellable Houses' Jeff Lawrence?

Jeff Lawrence

When Unsellable Houses Season 4 aired on HGTV in September 2023, fans noticed that contractor Jeff Lawrence was not appearing in any of the new episodes, which was strange considering he was featured throughout the first three seasons.

Lawrence's absence wasn't addressed on-screen, leaving many to wonder what happened to him. Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (the twin hosts of the show and owners of Lamb and Co.) confirmed in the comments of an Instagram post why he wouldn't be returning.

The specific post was on Lamb and Co.'s official Instagram page, posted on August 24, 2023. In it, Davis and Lamb introduced fans to the new contractor who would be working with them on the show to replace Jeff Lawrence.

In the comments, one user asked where Jeff was, and the Lamb and Co. account responded that he would "not be on [that] season" due to "focusing on growing his business:"

"Jeff will not be on this season. He’s focusing on growing his business and we’re expanding ours with Lamb & Co. Renovation—wishing him and his company nothing but the best!"

It seems as though Lawrence's departure was a mutual decision stemming from his desire to improve his own business. Since the sisters stated that he would not be on Season 4, it is possible that he could return to Unsellable Houses in the future.

What Is Jeff Lawrence's Business?

On September 10, 2023, coincidentally the same day Unsellable Houses Season 4 premiered, Jeff Lawrence returned to the spotlight to update fans on what he had been up to.

Lawrence owns a renovation business called JL Remodeling. On that business' official YouTube channel, Lawrence released a video on September 10 with clips from various projects he had been doing.

Many of them came from JL Cares projects, which, according to JL Remodeling's official website, is the non-profit branch of his business that works on home repairs for people who often give back to their community, such as nurses and volunteers.

The site also detailed that JL Cares works internationally on projects for people in need worldwide.

The JL Remodeling YouTube channel seems to be the best place for fans to keep up with Lawrence's work. A new video detailing the contractor's recent activities is released roughly every two months.

For example, one of the most recent videos from June 25 showcased Lawrence's team helping clean up a highway in Mill Creek, Washington, and another (from September 4) featured one of JL Remodeling's designers showing off her design for the company's upcoming showroom.

Lawrence also periodically updates his fans on his official Instagram account, such as when he shared a photo of himself with his wife from their trip to Europe to celebrate 30 years of marriage.

Unsellable Houses is streaming on Max.