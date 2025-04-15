Hilary Farr Exits 'Love It or List It' With Touching Tribute - Here's Why She Left

In late 2023, Hilary Farr announced that she was calling it quits with Love It or List It.

On Love It or List It, co-hosting duo David Visenten, a real estate agent, and Hilary Farr, a designer, have appeared for 15 years. The duo work together, with Farr sprucing up the homes of real people and Visenten looking for other properties that they might like instead.

At the end of each episode, the homeowners must, as the title indicates, choose to love their current living space by staying put or to list it on the local real estate market.

Why Did Hilary Leave Love It or List It?

HGTV

In December 2023, Love It or List It star and co-host Hilary Farr made the unexpected announcement that she was exiting her post on the HGTV series. Farr held the job for 19 seasons and 206 episodes from 2008 to 2023.

Farr's initial statement (via People) was the focus of much conversation among Love It or List It watchers. She had been with the home renovation show since the very beginning and stuck with it for 15 years.

At the time, Farr admitted that while her time on the program was "incredibly gratifying," she needed to "move on and meet new challenges."

And on Monday, March 24, on her personal Instagram account, Hilary Farr posted a touching, sincere tribute to Love It or List It. The caption on the post read "Thanks for the memories!" and the accompanying video played a retrospective montage of several of Farr's memorable moments during the show. Watch the tribute video below:

Still photos and clips from red carpets, talk shows, and behind the scenes of Love It or List It flashed across the screen as sentimental, slightly melancholic instrumental music played.

Many of the images featured Farr standing close by her co-star David Visenten. In quite a few Love It or List It episodes, Visenten and Farr were depicted being at odds with each other as they clashed over the direction of their projects. But in real life, the pair were, and remain, close friends.

It's clear that even though Hilary Farr chose to conclude her role on Love It or List It, she continues to keep the series near and dear to her heart. Not to mention that her departure came with much less brouhaha than an exit on another HGTV show.

What Happened To Love It or List It Host Hilary Farr?

HGTV

While she was still attached to Love It or List It, Hilary Farr launched a solo endeavor: Tough Love with Hilary Farr.

In this series, which aired on Love It's home network HGTV, Farr took on dual roles of home renovator and relationship coach and guided families to ease the tension in their relationships through the power of a well-decorated home.

Tough Love proved popular, both with the Love It or List It faithful and fresh viewers. However, as of December 10, 2023, the show has not aired a single new episode. More damning, it has not currently been renewed by HGTV for another season.

But Hilary Farr has nonetheless kept occupied. Around the time of her Love It exit announcement, she sat down with Vulture and explained that she had "all sorts of irons in the fire on other projects."

And although no official movement on another project for Farr has been made in the realm of reality television, she seemingly will not be kept down.

She recently made a post on social media that showcased her naturally grey hair. The post accumulated over 400 comments, with many complimenting Farr on her striking silver locks. She also regularly posts photos and videos of her beloved canine pal Suki.

Before her next big adventure, it seems Hilary Farr is taking a much-needed break from the grind of working full-time on a television show. Hopefully, if she chooses to get back into the action, her new gig will satisfy her desire for new challenges.

Love It or List It is available to stream on Max.