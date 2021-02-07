Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Britain Scene Teased By Marvel Listing

The ongoing production for Spider-Man 3 is bringing some of the most exciting news in the MCU, while also revealing nothing about what’s actually happening in the movie. The web-slinger’s trilogy will end with more action and craziness than either of his previous solo movies as he tackles the multiverse alongside Doctor Stephen Strange.

This threequel should also serve as a homecoming of sorts, after most of Spider-Man: Far From Home saw Peter Parker and his friends overseas in Europe. Interestingly, a new casting call seems to point to another big location that will be a part of this expansive plot.

SPIDER-MAN TAKES THE UNITED KINGDOM?

According to a new casting call from Project Casting, the production team for Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 is looking for extras that will be playing British citizens. The listing requests actors with the following specifications for "The November Project," which is the commonly known working title for the Spidey solo film:

Caucasian Males, ages 18-40s with beards and pale skin tone to portray British Citizens

SPIDEY GOES INTERNATIONAL, AGAIN?

Although the vast majority of Spider-Man: Far From Home took place outside of Peter's New York City home, as clearly indicated by the title, all signs have seemed to point toward Spider-Man 3 staying more within the United States. However, this listing could very well mean that at least a portion of the plot will take place in Great Britain.

Even though both of the movie's leading stars hail from this country in real life, it's unclear at this point what would bring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange to the UK. On the other hand, considering the amount of Earth-shattering news released about this movie up to now, nothing can be left off the table when it comes to this project's plot.

Doctor Strange does have some resources in London considering the nation's capital is the location of one of the three Sanctum Sanctorums, along with Hong Kong and New York. It could be that Strange retreats there with Spider-Man to regroup at the Sanctum during the overwhelming madness coming in this story. It will certainly be a mystery that fans look forward to solve, no matter the results.

Spider-Man 3 is currently filming and will release in theaters on December 17, 2021.